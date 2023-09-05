NFL

BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer for 2023/24 Season

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket
rsz fos pm 22 1222 nfl google sunday ticket

There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of the new 2023/24 season that gets going on Thursday 7th September 2023. Find out more below.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free NFL bets

RELATED: Super Bowl LVIII Exact Matchup: Can You Predict This Season’s Final Two Sides?

BetUS NFL Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that NFL fans are looking for when betting on the new 2023/24 season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use on ANY NFL match over the new 2023/24 season as the race to Super Bowl LVIII starts.

Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the great news is you can bet on the NFL with BetUS in ANY US State – there’s a lot to like.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For NFL Betting

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for NFL betting.

BetUS has competitive NFL odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season – can the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl crown?

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on NFL when on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your NFL bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS for NFL 2023/24

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Generous sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

How To Place A NFL Bet At BetUS

American Football lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bets
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 20230804 085102 sports fbn seahawks smith get
NFL

LATEST Seattle Seahawks Schedule: 3 Keys Games To Watch In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
ahznakugjvsjzfxrklq2
NFL
Tee Higgins Voted Most Underrated WR In the NFL
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was recently voted for being the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.   Bengals Tee Higgins was voted the most underrated WR in…

rsz nick bosa john lynch 49ers getty 1438254107
NFL
49ers Roster: Nick Bosa, George Kittle Could Be Out For Week 1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The San Francisco 49ers have high aspirations for the 2023 NFL season, but they may have to start their campaign short-handed. 49ers Could Be Short-Handed Against Steelers On Sunday San…

Bengals NFL BetUS
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in New Brunswick – Top 5 NB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 7
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Manitoba- Top 5 MB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 7
NFL
How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in Prince Edward Island – Top 5 PE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Casey Hayward Falcons pic
NFL
Veteran free agent Casey Hayward is fully cleared for the 2023 season after a pectoral injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Arrow to top