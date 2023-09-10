There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of the first NFL Sunday of the season. Find out more below.



How To Bet On NFL With BetUS

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free NFL bets

BetUS NFL Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that NFL fans are looking for when betting on the new 2023/24 season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use on ANY NFL match over the new 2023/24 season as the race to Super Bowl LVIII starts.

Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the great news is you can bet on the NFL with BetUS in ANY US State – there’s a lot to like.

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For NFL Betting



Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for NFL betting.

BetUS has competitive NFL odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season – can the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl crown?

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on NFL when on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your NFL bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS for NFL 2023/24



Better odds and more markets

Generous sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How To Place A NFL Bet At BetUS

American Football lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

Find the ‘NFL’ section

Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection

Place your NFL bets

ALSO SEE: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Other Content You May Like