NFL

BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic

Claim the BetUS NFL free bet of up to $2500 which you can use to bet on the Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football today. Let’s show you jst how easy this is to do.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football with BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free NFL Packers vs Lions

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football With 100% Deposit Bonus

BetUS has everything that NFL betting fans are looking for when placing bets on the new 2023 season.

The leading online sportsbook are giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use on ANY NFL match over the new 2023 season as the race to Super Bowl LVIII continues – just like today’s Thursday night football between the Packers and Lions.

Simply join-up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the great news is you can bet on the NFL with BetUS in ANY US State.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why Join BetUS For NFL Week 4 Betting

BetUS are trusted since 1994 and have established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for NFL betting.

BetUS has competitive NFL odds, plus one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets which they can use on the Thursday night football between the Packers and Lions.

There is also great for mobile betting lovers as BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on NFL when out and about.

Be sure to join BetUS for all of your NFL bets this week – including the Thursday night football between the Packers and Lions. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Why Bet with BetUS for Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football?

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Massive sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Moneyline Betting With BetOnline

This evening it’s the Lions and Packers that get NFL week 4 going, in what will be the 188th time they’ve played each other – it’s the Packers that hold the series bragging rights at 105-75.

They played last only back in January this year, with the Lions winning 20-16. Detroit have also won 3 of their last 4 head-to-heads when playing Green Bay, so they men keep up this good record at the Lambeau Field Stadium tonight?

The BetUS betting odds seem to think so, with the Lions the favorites – do you agree?

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125 betus

Green Bay Packers

 +105 betus

Note: Odds are subject to change

How To Place A NFL Week 4 Bet At BetUS

American Football betting lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Thursday night football between the Packers and Lions.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL Week 4 bets
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
NFL

LATEST BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football

Author image Andy Newton  •  32min
USATSI 21496913 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jordan Love Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  50min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jordan Love for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. BetOnline have released their prop…

Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL
NFL
Best Crypto Betting Sites For NFL TNF – Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Free Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

Green Bay Packers entertain the Lions for Week 4’s Thursday Night Football encounter, and ahead of this evening’s matchup we are guiding you through our pick of the best crypto…

Thursday Night Football betting offers
NFL
Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Offers
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Anthony Richardson Colts pic 1
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Anthony Richardson is progressing towards being ready to play in Week 4 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  18h
rsz 16924121050
NFL
Jaylen Waddle Returns To Practice For Dolphins, Should Play Sunday Against Bills
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
NFL
NFL Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: Vikings, Chiefs, and Eagles Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19h
Arrow to top