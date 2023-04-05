BetUS Masters Betting Offer: $2500 In Golf Free Bets

There is a BetUS Masters betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s opening major of the season – the 87th Masters from Augusta.
How To Bet On 2023 Masters With BetUS
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free Masters golf bets
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds: How To Get The Best Odds On Scheffler To Win The Masters
BetUS Masters Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s opening major of the season.
The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Masters. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 Masters
Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.
BetUS has competitive Masters golf odds along with the biggest sports betting offer for the 2023 Masters. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 87th edition.
Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.
Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Masters bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Place A Masters Golf Bet At BetUS
Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 US Masters.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Masters at BetUS:
- Find the ‘GOLF’ section
- Click on the Masters markets and make a selection
- Place your Masters golf bet
ALSO SEE: How to Bet On The Masters in US | USA Sports Betting Sites
