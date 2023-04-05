Golf

BetUS Masters Betting Offer: $2500 In Golf Free Bets

Andy Newton
There is a BetUS Masters betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s opening major of the season – the 87th Masters from Augusta.

How To Bet On 2023 Masters With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Masters golf bets

BetUS Masters Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s opening major of the season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Masters. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 Masters

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.

BetUS has competitive Masters golf odds along with the biggest sports betting offer for the 2023 Masters. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 87th edition.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Masters bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Masters Golf Bet At BetUS

Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 US Masters.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Masters at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the Masters markets and make a selection
  • Place your Masters golf bet
2023 Masters Golfers Net Worths

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

