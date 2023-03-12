March Madness is upon us, and the excitement is building as basketball fans all over the country prepare to fill out their brackets. For those looking to win big, BetUS is offering a March Madness bracket contest with a chance to win an incredible $1 million for a perfect bracket. While the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are slim, it’s still fun to try, and even if nobody wins the grand prize, there are still plenty of other chances to win.

BetUS $1 Million March Madness Bracket Contest

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Requirements: One entry per $100 qualifying deposit

🏀 Maximum Entries: Unlimited

🙌 Perfect Bracket Prize: $1 million

💰 First Place Prize: $5,000 free play

BetUS are offering a massive $1 million to anybody that can predict a perfect bracket in this year’s March Madness. However, even if you don’t quite manage the perfect bracket, there are still some big prizes up for grabs.

BetUS March Madness Bracket Prizes

If nobody wins the perfect bracket, BetUS are still giving a cool $5,000 free play to the entry with the most correct picks. In addition, there are prizes for the top five brackets. Here is it how it all breaks down:

Perfect Bracket:

$1 Million

No Perfect Bracket:

$5,000 Free Play for the entry with the most correct picks

Top Five Brackets:

1st – $5,000 Free Play

2nd – $250 Free Play

3rd – $100 Free Play

4th – $50 Free Play

5th – $25 Free Play

To qualify for your free bracket, all you need to do is deposit $100 prior to March 16th, 2023, at 11:59 am. For every $100 you deposit, you’ll earn one free entry into the USBet March Madness Bracket Contest. For example, if you deposit $300, you’ll receive three entries, and a $500 deposit will net you five entries, and so on.

BetUS Second-Chance Brackets

In addition to the main bracket contest, BetUS is also offering two second-chance tournaments with big prizes. They are as follows:

Sweet 16 Second Chance Bracket:

To enter, simply make a qualifying deposit or re-up of $100 or more at BetUS after the deadline for the first round of the tournament and before the start of the Sweet 16.

Prizes for the Sweet 16 Second Chance Bracket:

Predict the perfect bracket from the Sweet 16 onwards to win $10,000

2nd – $250 BetUS casino chip

3rd – $100 free play

4th – $50 free play

5th – $25 free play

Elite Eight Second Chance Bracket:

To enter, simply make a qualifying deposit or re-up of $100 or more at BetUS after the start of the Sweet 16 round and before the start of the Elite Eight.

Prizes for the Elite Eight Second Chance Bracket:

Predict the perfect bracket from the Elite Eight onwards to win $10,000

2nd – $250 BetUS casino chip

3rd – $100 free play

4th – $50 free play

5th – $25 free play

Bracket Hints & Tips

When it comes to winning a bracket contest like this, there are a few strategies you can use to improve your chances. There is less upside to picking a Cinderella since it is just one point per correct selection, so selecting more favorites should be the way to go. Also, it should be noted that top seeds usually go deep in the tournament. 32 of the last 36 winners have been a 1, 2, or 3 seed.

Meanwhile, 101 of 148 1-seeds have reached the Elite Eight. While many pick upsets early, it could be worth avoiding them in this type of bracket.

Below are a few of the favorites to consider for this year’s NCAA tournament:

*Odds are correct at time of publication. Odds are subject to fluctuation

Finally, it’s worth noting that even if you don’t win the big prizes, March Madness is still a fun and exciting time of year to follow basketball and root for your favorite teams. With so many opportunities to win, the chance to participate in BetUS’s March Madness bracket contest is too good to pass up. Bracket season is here, and the chance to win big is just a few clicks away.

Click the button below to claim your $2,500 BetUS bonus. Alternatively, follow the instructions here.

