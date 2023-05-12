Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight in London, England this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.
How To Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With BetUS
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free KSI vs Fournier bets
BetUS KSI vs Fournier Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.
The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
Why You Should Join BetUS For KSI vs Joe Fournier
Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.
BetUS has competitive KSI vs Fournier odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Wembley Arena, London, England.
Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.
Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your KSI vs Joe Fournier bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Place A KSI vs Joe Fournier Bet At BetUS
Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight.
Here’s how to place your first bet on KSI vs Fournier at BetUS:
- Find the ‘Boxing’ section
- Click on the KSI vs Fournier markets and make a selection
- Place your KSI vs Joe Fournier bet
