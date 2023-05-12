Boxing

BetUS KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Free Bets

Joe Lyons
Ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight in London, England this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

How To Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free KSI vs Fournier bets
Claim $2500 BetUS KSI vs Fournier Free Bet

RELATED: KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

BetUS KSI vs Fournier Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For KSI vs Joe Fournier

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive KSI vs Fournier odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Wembley Arena, London, England.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your KSI vs Joe Fournier bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A KSI vs Joe Fournier Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on KSI vs Fournier at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the KSI vs Fournier markets and make a selection
  • Place your KSI vs Joe Fournier bet
RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories | Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
