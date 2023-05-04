There is a BetUS Kentucky Derby betting offer that can land horse racing bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s first US Triple Crown race at Churchill Down.



How To Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby With BetUS

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free Kentucky Derby horse racing bets

BetUS Kentucky Derby Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that horse racing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Can the Kentucky Derby favorite – the Todd Pltecher-trained Forte back up his position at the head of the betting?

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 Kentucky Derby



Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for horse racing betting.

BetUS has competitive Kentucky Derby odds along with the biggest sports betting offer for the 2023 running. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s monster Churchill Downs race.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Kentucky Derby bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How To Place A Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Bet At BetUS

Horse racing lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the horse racing at BetUS:

Find the ‘RACEBOOK/HORSE RACING’ section

Click on the Churchill Downs markets and make a selection (race 12, May 6)

Place your Kentucky Derby horse racing bet

