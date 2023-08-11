Betting

BetUS Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight in London, England this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Joshua vs Helenius bets
Claim $2500 BetUS Joshua vs Helenius Free Bet

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Net Worth Hits $150 Million & Surpasses Lennox Lewis

BetUS Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive Joshua vs Helenius odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the O2 Arena, London, England.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Joshua vs Helenius at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Joshua vs Helenius markets and make a selection
  • Place your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius bet
RELATED: Anthony Joshua Boxing Record: ‘AJ’ Has 22 Knockouts In 25 Wins

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
