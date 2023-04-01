Boxing

BetUS Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Joshua vs Franklin Face off
Joshua vs Franklin Face off

Ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight in London this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Joshua vs Franklin bets
Claim $2500 BetUS Joshua vs Franklin Free Bet

BetUS Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Joshua vs Franklin fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive Joshua vs Franklin odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for Joshua vs Franklin. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the O2 Arena, London, England.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Joshua vs Franklin Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Joshua vs Franklin at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Joshua vs Franklin markets and make a selection
  • Place your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin bet
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

