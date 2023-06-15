There is a BetUS US Open betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s third major of the season – the 123rd US Open from Los Angeles Country Club.
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
How To Bet On 2023 US Open Golf With BetUS
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free US Open golf bets
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million
BetUS US Open Golf Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s third major of the season.
The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 US Open. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 US Open
Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.
BetUS has competitive US Open golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 123rd edition in California this week.
Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.
Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your US Open golf bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Place A US Open Golf Bet At BetUS
Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 US Open.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the US Open at BetUS:
- Find the ‘GOLF’ section
- Click on the US Open markets and make a selection
- Place your US Open golf bet
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
ALSO SEE: Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth
When is the US Open 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 123rd U.S. Open
- 📅 Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA
- 🎲 U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1 | Koepka 12/1
US Open Golf Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Scottie Scheffler 15/2
- Jon Rahm 11/1
- Rory McIlroy 12/1
- Brooks Koepka 12/1
- Patrick Cantlay 14/1
- Viktor Hovland 16/1
- Xander Schauffele 20/1
- Collin Morikawa 25/1
- Jordan Spieth 25/1
- Cameron Smith 28/1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1
- Max Homa 28/1
- Tony Finau 30/1
- Dustin Johnson 35/1
- Justin Thomas 35/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
Other Content You May Like
- Top Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks
- Offshore Betting Sites – Guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Offshore Gambling Sites – The best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Leading Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.