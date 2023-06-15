There is a BetUS US Open betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s third major of the season – the 123rd US Open from Los Angeles Country Club.



How To Bet On 2023 US Open Golf With BetUS

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free US Open golf bets

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

BetUS US Open Golf Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s third major of the season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 US Open. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 US Open



Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.

BetUS has competitive US Open golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 123rd edition in California this week.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your US Open golf bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How To Place A US Open Golf Bet At BetUS

Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 US Open.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the US Open at BetUS:

Find the ‘GOLF’ section

Click on the US Open markets and make a selection

Place your US Open golf bet

ALSO SEE: Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth

When is the US Open 2023?

⛳️ Event: 123rd U.S. Open

123rd U.S. Open 📅 Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18

Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA

Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA 🎲 U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1 | Koepka 12/1

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Scottie Scheffler 15/2

Jon Rahm 11/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Brooks Koepka 12/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Jordan Spieth 25/1

Cameron Smith 28/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1

Max Homa 28/1

Tony Finau 30/1

Dustin Johnson 35/1

Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like