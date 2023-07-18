Editorial

BetUS Golf Open Free Bets: $2500 Betting Offer for 2023 Open Championship

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
There are BetUS Open golf free bets that can land golf bettors up to $2500 ahead of this week’s fourth major of the season – the 151st Open Championship from Royal Liverpool in the UK.

How To Bet On 2023 Open Golf With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Open golf bets

BetUS Open Golf Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s fourth major of the season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Open Championship. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 Open Championship

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.

BetUS has competitive Open golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 151st edition at the Royal Liverpool course in England.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Open golf bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS for 2023 Open Championship

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Open Golf Bet At BetUS

Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 Open Championship.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Open at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the Open markets and make a selection
  • Place your Open golf bet
When is the Open Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 151st Open Championships
  • 📅  Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England
  • 🎲  The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800

2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:

  • Scottie Scheffler +550
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Jon Rahm +1200
  • Cameron Smith +1800
  • Brooks Koepka +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2000
  • Rickie Fowler +2200
  • Xander Schauffele +2250
  • Dustin Johnson +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +3200
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
  • Tony Finau +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

