BetUS Free Bets For Super Bowl 2024: Get $2,500 NFL Welcome Bonus For 49ers vs Chiefs

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
BetUS 2024

Established US offshore sportsbook BetUS are rewarding new players with up to $2,500 in NFL free bets for Super Bowl 2024 with their promo code bonus.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

BetUS Free Bets For Super Bowl 2024

  • Sign-up With BetUS Here
  • Deposit up to $2,500 – BetUS promo code bonus ‘JOIN125’
  • Get up to $2,500 with 100% first deposit bonus

Already have an account with BetUS? We’ve more Super Bowl US sportsbook promo codes and welcome offers here

Super Bowl Free Bets – BetUS T&Cs

  • 100% first deposit bonus
  • Minimum deposit $100
  • Bet US Promo Code Bonus ‘JOIN 125’
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500 ($2,500 deposit needed)

Why Choose BetUS for Super Bowl Betting?

BetUS have been in operation now for 30 years and label themselves as ‘America’s Favourite Sportsbook’.

Therefore, on joining you’ll be betting on Super Bowl LVIII with a well-respected and fully trusted US offshore sportsbook that has over 1000 Chiefs vs 49ers markets to pick from.

There is also up to $2,500 in NFL free bets to get with their 100% first deposit bonus. But if you can’t outlay that much to start – the minimum is just $100, which will still get you a $100 Super Bowl free bet.

Sign-up is painless too as there are no KYC or ID checks needed at BetUS, while being based offshore then one of the biggest plusses is the ability to bet ANYWHERE in the US.

This is because they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that might be in place in some areas like Texas or California.

You can see all the other BetUS benefits below, that include fast payouts, no maximum limits on winnings and also showcasing the popular prop bets like coin toss and National Anthem betting.

BetUS Positives

  • Trusted Sportsbook Of Over 30 Years
  • Super Bowl Prop Bets Supported
  • 1000’s Super Bowl Betting Markets
  • $2,500 Welcome Offer
  • Existing Customer Offers
  • Refer a Friend Bonus
  • Bet in ANY US State or Region
  • No KYC or ID Checks on Sign-up
  • Mobile Betting App
  • Winnings Not Taxed
  • Many Deposit Options Supported
  • Quick Payouts
  • No Maximum Payouts
  • No Bans If Winning
