BetUS Free Bet For UFC 295: $1,000 Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Offer

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295

The BetUS UFC 295 betting offer is one of the biggest on the market with $2,500 in free bets on the table. Read on to see how you can claim this top offer today to use on the UFC action this weekend from Madison Square Garden, New York.

How To Bet On With BetUS For UFC 295 In ANY US State

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Deposit $2,500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2,500 in free bets for UFC 295

BetUS UFC 295 Betting Offer: $2,500 Free Bet For UFC 295 (100% Deposit Bonus)

If you are a UFC betting fan, then having a BetUS sportsbook account is a must. Not only is their welcome offer one of the biggest and best offers about, but they have a whole host of different markets for bettors to choose from ahead of the action from Madison Square Garden, New York for this UFC 295 pay-per-view event.

This leading online sportsbook have one of the best and BIGGEST opening welcome bonuses to claim – with their 100% deposit offer all the way up to $2,500.

You can also use BetUS to place UFC 295 bets in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set state rule that ban gambling in some areas.

Terms & Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Here Are Some BetUS Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $2,500 – Get $2,500 free bet
  • Deposit $1,000- Get $1,000 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

How To Bet On UFC 295 At BetUS

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to the ‘MMA’ section of their sportsbook. Then, navigate to ‘UFC’, then find all 13 UFC 295 fights there – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Bet In Any US State With Offshore Sportsbook BetUS

BetUS are also based offshore so this means they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules. Meaning you can use BetUS to place bets anywhere in the US – including states like California and Texas, who have are yet to pass laws on sports betting.

How To Place A UFC 295 Bet With BetUS

Here’s how to place your first bet on the UFC at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ section, then locate to the ‘UFC’ tab
  • Click on the UFC 295 markets and make a selection
  • Place your UFC 295 bets

Why Sign-Up With BetUS For UFC 295?

BetUS have been servicing the American betting public for over 30 years, so they are a brand and sportsbook you can fully trust.

Armed with the best UFC 295 odds and all the popular markets on each fight, finding the bet for you for the Prochazka vs Pereira, Pavlovich vs Aspinall or any other UFC 295 from the undercard is extremely straight forward.

In addition to the $2,500 deposit bonus, there are many other big reasons to having a BetUS account. Firstly, you can use them to bet in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set regional gambling laws.

Next up, is they have a simple and quick joining process, with no KYC checks – so getting started has never been easier. Then add in some nice existing customer offers to claim long after sign-up, then at BetUS they are dedicated to keeping their bettors happy.

Why Bet On UFC 295 With BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Massive UFC sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No KYC or credit checks
UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from BetUS, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125
Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top