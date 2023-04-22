Betting

BetUS Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Davis vs Garcia bets
Claim $2500 BetUS Davis vs Garcia Free Bet

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

BetUS Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive Davis vs Garcia odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Davis vs Garcia Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Davis vs Garcia at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Davis vs Garcia markets and make a selection
  • Place your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bet
ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

