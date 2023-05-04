Betting

BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight in Guadalajara, Mexico this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Canelo vs Ryder bets
Claim $2500 BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive Canelo vs Ryder odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Canelo vs Ryder Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Canelo vs Ryder at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Canelo vs Ryder markets and make a selection
  • Place your Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder bet
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career EarningsSaul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting

LATEST Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Get $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18min

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight on Saturday, May 6, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  25min

Ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight in Guadalajara, Mexico this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetNow Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  30min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  42min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  50min
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder In Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 3 2023
Arrow to top