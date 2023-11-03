Betting

BetUS Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets From ANY US State

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Breeders Cup 2023 Racing 1
The BetUS Breeders’ Cup 2023 betting offer is one of the biggest on the market with $2500 in free bets on the table. Read on to see how you can claim this top offer today to use on the horse racing action this weekend from Santa Anita Park, California on the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

How To Bet On With BetUS For Breeders’ Cup 2023 In ANY US State

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free bets for 2023 Breeders’ Cup

BetUS Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer: $2500 Free Bet For Horse Racing

If you are a horse racing betting fan then having a BetUS sportsbook account is a must-have.

This leading online sportsbook have one of the best and BIGGEST opening welcome bonuses to claim – with their 100% deposit offer all the way up to $2500.

You can also use BetUS to place Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set state rule that ban gambling in some areas.

Terms & Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Here Are Some BetUS Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $2500 – Get $2500 free bet
  • Deposit $1000- Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

How To Place A Breeder’ Cup 2023 Bet With BetUS

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Horse Racing’ section
  • Click on the Breeders’ Cup markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 Breeders’ Cup bets

Why Sign-up With BetUS For Breeders’ Cup 2023?

BetUS have been servicing the American racing betting public for over 30 years, so they are a brand and sportsbook you can fully trust.

Armed with the best horse racing odds and all the popular markets on each game, then finding your Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets is easy.

In addition to the $2500 deposit bonus, there are many other big reasons to having a BetUS account. Firstly, you can use them to bet in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set regional gambling laws.

Next up, is they have a simple and quick joining process, with no KYC checks – so getting started has never been easier. Then add in some nice existing customer offers to claim long after sign-up, then at BetUS they are dedicated to keeping their bettors happy.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Arcangelo +250
  • Arabian Knight +375
  • White Abarrio +500
  • Ushba Tesoro +500
  • Saudi Crown +1000
  • Bright Future +1000
  • Derma Sotogake +1400
  • Zandon +1800
  • Proxy +2000
  • Dreamlike +3300
  • Clapton +5000
  • Senor Buscador +5000
  • Missed the Cut +10000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Why Bet On Horse Racing With BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Massive sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No KYC or credit checks
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
