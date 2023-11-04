The BetUS Breeders’ Cup 2023 betting offer is one of the biggest on the market with $2500 in free bets on the table. Read on to see how you can claim this top offer today to use on the horse racing action this weekend from Santa Anita Park, California on the Breeders’ Cup 2023.
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
How To Bet On With BetUS For Breeders’ Cup 2023 In ANY US State
- Join BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free bets for 2023 Breeders’ Cup
BetUS Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer: $2500 Free Bet For Horse Racing
If you are a horse racing betting fan then having a BetUS sportsbook account is a must-have.
This leading online sportsbook have one of the best and BIGGEST opening welcome bonuses to claim – with their 100% deposit offer all the way up to $2500.
You can also use BetUS to place Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set state rule that ban gambling in some areas.
Terms & Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
Here Are Some BetUS Deposit Bonus Examples
- Deposit $2500 – Get $2500 free bet
- Deposit $1000- Get $1000 free bet
- Deposit $500- Get $500 free bet
- Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet
How To Place A Breeder’ Cup 2023 Bet With BetUS
Here's how to place your first bet on the Breeders' Cup at BetUS:
- Find the ‘Horse Racing’ section
- Click on the Breeders’ Cup markets and make a selection
- Place your 2023 Breeders’ Cup bets
Why Sign-up With BetUS For Breeders’ Cup 2023?
BetUS have been servicing the American racing betting public for over 30 years, so they are a brand and sportsbook you can fully trust.
Armed with the best horse racing odds and all the popular markets on each game, then finding your Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets is easy.
In addition to the $2500 deposit bonus, there are many other big reasons to having a BetUS account. Firstly, you can use them to bet in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set regional gambling laws.
Next up, is they have a simple and quick joining process, with no KYC checks – so getting started has never been easier. Then add in some nice existing customer offers to claim long after sign-up, then at BetUS they are dedicated to keeping their bettors happy.
Breeders’ Cup 2023 Moneyline Betting Odds
- Arcangelo +250
- Arabian Knight +375
- White Abarrio +500
- Ushba Tesoro +500
- Saudi Crown +1000
- Bright Future +1000
- Derma Sotogake +1400
- Zandon +1800
- Proxy +2000
- Dreamlike +3300
- Clapton +5000
- Senor Buscador +5000
- Missed the Cut +10000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Why Bet On Horse Racing With BetUS:
- Better odds and more markets
- Massive sign-up offer
- Bet in ANY US State
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No KYC or credit checks
