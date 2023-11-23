Betting

BetUS Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus: $2500 Betting Offer with 100% Deposit Bonus

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
BetUS homepage beginner friendly gambling site MA
BetUS homepage beginner friendly gambling site MA

There is a BetUS Black Friday sports betting bonus that can land new bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of the biggest deal day on the calendar.

BetUS Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus — 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free bets

BetUS Black Friday Sports Betting Bonus — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that sports betting fans are looking for if wanting to wager on the best US sports like NFL, NBA, UFC and MLB.

Having been around for 29 years, the BetUS has stood the test of time – having been trusted by millions of US bettors since 1994.

The online sportsbook is also giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Black Friday 2023 in their 100% deposit welcome bonus offer. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Black Friday Betting

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for horse racing betting – having been in operation since 1994.

BetUS has competitive odds along with the biggest sports betting offer all the big matches and events as we head into Black Friday and the last month of 2023.

With a $2500 welcome offer, this is one of the biggest around that 1000’s of US betting fans have already claimed.

BetUS are also great for mobile betting, and are accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your 2023 Black Friday bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Bet In ANY US State With BetUS Based Offshore

With the BetUS betting site based offshore they don’t have to adhere any state rules on gambling. Therefore, this means if you reside in a current banned betting area like Florida, Texas and California you can securely and safely place bets with BetUS.

Why Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • One of the biggest industry welcome offers
  • Over 25 years trusted in the industry
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • Bet in ANY US state
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Author Image

Andy Newton

