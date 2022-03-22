This week the world’s best golfers are heading to Austin Country Club as the WGC Match Play gets underway tomorrow, and there are a plethora of free bets available for the tournament. That includes the BetUK WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting offer featured in this article.

With the golf season almost in full swing and The Masters just around the corner, all of the world’s best golfers are in action trying to get ready for the busy schedule ahead. Read on to find out more about this exclusive betting offer.

Additionally, if you are looking for some golf betting tips for outright and each-way markets for the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, look no further.

How to Claim the BetUK WGC Match Play Betting Offer

If you want to claim the BetUK WGC Match Play betting offer, just follow the steps below and bet on the action for free:

Click here to sign up to BetUK Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport at odds of 4/6 or greater You will then receive WGC Match Play Free Bets plus other free bets to the value of £50 in total

Bet UK default news Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetUK WGC Match Play Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka – just some of the illustrious names who are competing in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play this week. All of the world’s best golfers compete in a different format for them, match-play. This competition will bring out the best in the golfing professionals, each trying to one up each other with potential Ryder Cup plaudits, provided they have a good run.

If you fancy your chances of backing the champion of the WGC Match Play, back the winner at BetUK, where you can claim £30 in free bets for the tournament and other golf markets.

The big World Golf Championship tournament gets underway on Wednesday night (UK time), at around 7pm. So, don’t delay! Sign up to BetUK today and bet on the action for free come tomorrow night.

What does the offer include:

3 x £10 Free Bets (3 X £10 4 fold & Upwards min odds per leg 1.50 or greater)

This offer is available to all new BetUK customers. The odds for qualifying bets must be 1.50+. Free bets must be wagered via mobile-only, and the offer can only be claimed 1x per customer.

Terms and conditions

Minimum odds for qualifying bet 1.50 or bigger

This offer can only be claimed once

Qualifying bet can be Desktop or Mobile Sites – Free bets to be used on MOBILE ONLY

Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion

Free bets expire 7 days after the is settled and credited to the account

Free bet stake not included in any winnings

The free bets must be selected for use

The Free Bet on Horse Racing and the Free Bet on “in play” can be Singles and Upwards

BetUK General Terms and Conditions apply.

If you have already registered an account with and claimed the free golf bets at BetUK, check out this link for a plethora of other Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

BetUK WGC Match Play Betting Offer

Sign up with BetUK today and claim £30 in golf free bets, including on the WGC Match Play event this week in Austin, Texas.

It’s easily one of the best golf betting promotions on offer. Furthermore, the WGC Match Play welcome offer isn’t even the only deal available at BetUK – there are several other golf promotions on offer for customers both new and old.

BetUK WGC Match Play Betting Offers for Existing Customers

BetUK WGC Match Play Betting Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

At BetUK, rest assured that once you place your WGC Match Play bets, you will be guaranteed the best odds given.

This is thanks to BetUK’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion, which will be in operation during the WGC Match Play tournament. So, say you back Patrick Cantlay at 22/1 with BetUK; only to find the horse’s odds shoot up to 33/1 just prior to the race, you’re pay-out will be at the higher odds gifted on the starting price.

Should you claim the BetUK WGC Match Play Betting offer?

Absolutely! As mentioned, the £30 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting offer gifted by BetUK is one of the best on the UK market – and trust us, we’ve seen them ALL.

All of that bonus is available to spend on the golf event, providing you pick the offer up in good time prior to the tourneament begins and stake your £10 qualifying wager. After which, BetUK will credit the free bets to your account.

On top of that, you’ll also be able to rest easy; safe in the knowledge that if for any reason your golfer decided to pull out of the event through injury or for any reason, you’ll be able to claim a refund & you are guaranteed to receive your stake back in time to place it on another selection.

Don’t waste any time. If you want to bet on the WGC Match Play tomorrow using this free horse racing bet, click the link below, register an account, and place your qualifying bets ASAP.

