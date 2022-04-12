Countries
×
Home News betuk real madrid chelsea betting offers 30 champions league free bet

BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £30 Champions League Free Bet

Updated

28 mins ago

on

BetUK Bonus 2

Claim the BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offer

This evening will see Chelsea attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit when they head to Spain to take on Real Madrid. There are plenty of online sportsbooks offering Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonuses, including BetUK. You can find out more about the BetUK free bets bonus on this page.

How to Claim the BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offer?

It’s incredibly simple to claim the BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonus – just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUK
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets

BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always know the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. We’ve summarised the main terms of the BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetUK Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Real Madrid this evening, in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The Blues will need to overcome a 3-1 deficit from the first leg if they’re to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

The first leg saw Chelsea torn apart by a quick fire Karim Benzema hat-trick, the Frenchman emphasising why he’s still one of the very best in the world. Chelsea’s sole goal came from Kai Havertz.

The bookies have this contest down as a tight one, and we’d have to agree. if you want to bet on the game this evening, head over to BetUK, where you’ll be able to claim their fantastic Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonus.

BetUK Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

Attention all acca fans: BetUK is offering you the chance to boost the odds of your acca up to five times a week.

Place an acca with 3+ legs and you’ll get to boost the odds. The more legs your acca has, the bigger the boost to the odds will be.

Key T&Cs: Max stake £20, max extra winnings per boost £1000. Extra winnings paid as withdrawable cash.

BetUK review: Should You Claim the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Offer?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet offer from BetUK is one of the best around, so you should definitely claim it today. When you do, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook, plus you can be sure that you’re betting with a highly reputable name.

To claim this superb free bet bonus, head over to BetUK using one of the links on this page. After signing up and depositing, you need to place a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £30 in free bets winging their way into your account, ready to be spent on a variety of different markets at the BetUK sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

