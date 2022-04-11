More top horse racing action this midweek as the attention switches to the flat turf action with the three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting. Loads of decent races to look forward to including the Nell Gwyn and Craven Stakes, so why not join up with leading bookie BetUK to claim a £30 free bet to use on the Newmarket races?



Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting

The three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting is one of the early-season flat turf contests that will give us some early pointers for the months ahead when it comes to racing on the level.

At the Newmarket Craven Meeting there are seven races each day to get stuck into, with the opening two days (Tues and Weds) being covered by the ITV4 horse racing team too.



ITV are showing four races on Tuesday, that include the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes, which is a useful trial ahead of the 1,000 Guineas – the last horse win win both races was Speciosa in 2006. While on Wednesday, the meeting’s headline race – the Group Three Craven Stakes – is the feature race – an event that will give us some clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets

We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races at the three-day meeting – giving you the key Newmarket Trends and also our Newmarket tips and best bets.

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

