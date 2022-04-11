Claim the BetUK Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offer
More top horse racing action this midweek as the attention switches to the flat turf action with the three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting. Loads of decent races to look forward to including the Nell Gwyn and Craven Stakes, so why not join up with leading bookie BetUK to claim a £30 free bet to use on the Newmarket races?
How to Claim the BetUK £30 Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet
If you want to claim this £30 BetUK free bet to use at the Newmarket races – just follow the simple steps listed below:
- Click here to sign up to BetUK
- Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive a 3 x £10 Free Bets
This BetUK £30 free bet is one of the best around at the moment and very easy to claim too! You can find out about the most important aspects of the bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting
The three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting is one of the early-season flat turf contests that will give us some early pointers for the months ahead when it comes to racing on the level.
At the Newmarket Craven Meeting there are seven races each day to get stuck into, with the opening two days (Tues and Weds) being covered by the ITV4 horse racing team too.
ITV are showing four races on Tuesday, that include the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes, which is a useful trial ahead of the 1,000 Guineas – the last horse win win both races was Speciosa in 2006. While on Wednesday, the meeting’s headline race – the Group Three Craven Stakes – is the feature race – an event that will give us some clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.
So, if you’re considering a bet on the Newmarket races, you should definitely join up with BetUK today, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus.
BetUK Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Club
The Acca Club is a fantastic promotion available at BetUK, and should be something that helps many betting on horse racing.
The bonus is a simple one: place a qualifying acca with five or more legs, and you’ll receive a boost to the odds. The more legs your bet has, the bigger the boost you’ll receive.
Key T&Cs: To qualify, all selections must have odds of 1/5 or higher. Maximum stake £20. Maximum winnings per boost £1,000.
Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets
We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races at the three-day meeting – giving you the key Newmarket Trends and also our Newmarket tips and best bets.
2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022
1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4
3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV
4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022
1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4
3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4
3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4
4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022
1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV
3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV
3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV
4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV
