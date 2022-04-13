BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers | £30 Champions League Free Bet

Claim the BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offer
Liverpool go into the second leg of their Champions League quarter final with Benfica in a commanding position, having gone to Portugal and won 3-1. Betting, as always, will be heavy on this Champions League tie, and you’ll find plenty of Liverpool vs Benfica free bet bonuses – including one from BetUK.
How to Claim the BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offer?
Claiming the BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica free bet bonus is incredibly easy. Just follow the steps below to get your hands on the £30 in free bets.
- Click here to sign up to BetUK
- Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets
Best Free Bet Offers
BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Don’t worry about reading the terms and conditions of the BetUK bonus, as we’ve done the hard work for you. Instead, check out our summary of the main points below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica Betting
Liverpool will host Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League tie, with fans safe in the knowledge that their team already has one foot in the semi-finals, thanks to an impressive 3-1 victory in Portugal.
It’s going to take a herculean effort if Benfica are going to haul themselves back into this tie, and every time they attack, they’ll be leaving room for Liverpool’s fearsome front line to exploit. Bookies have Liverpool as heavy favourites to win the second leg, and we have to agree with them.
Regardless of the team you choose to bet on, you should place your wager at BetUK. Make a bet there and you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus, which you can use throughout the sportsbook.
BetUK Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Club
You’ll be able to boost the odds of your acca up to five times a week, providing each acca has a different number of selections.
Accas with three legs will get a boost of 10%, while accas with seven or more legs will receive a giant 50% boost.
Key T&Cs: Max stake £20, max extra winnings per boost £1000. Extra winnings paid as withdrawable cash.
BetUK review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Benfica Offer?
There’s no doubting the fact that you should claim this fantastic bonus from BetUK. After all, if you’re going to bet on the match anyway, why not claim some free bets in the process? The £30 you’ll get from BetUK comes without any restrictive terms, meaning you can really win money using it, plus you can be sure it’s from a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim the BetUK Liverpool vs Benfica offer, head to the sportsbook using one of the links on this page. You can then deposit, before placing a £10 qualifying bet. Once the bet settles, you’ll receive your £30 in free bets.
