BetUK ITV Horse Racing £30 Free Bet | Sat 9th July Betting Offer

More top horse racing action this Saturday with bumper day of ITV HORSE RACING that sees 11 ITV LIVE races across three tracks. We’ve the final day of the Newmarket July Festival, with the July Cup the feature. Then at Ascot, the Summer Mile is a big race and at York another big field lines-up for the John Smith’s Cup. So why not join up with leading bookie BetUK to claim a £30 free bet to use on the ITV Horse Races this Saturday?



How to Claim the BetUK £30 ITV Racing Free Bet



If you want to claim this £30 BetUK free bet to use at the Newmarket, Ascot and York races this Saturday – just follow the simple steps listed below:

Click here to sign up to BetUK Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher Receive a 3 x £10 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

BetUK ITV Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

This BetUK £30 free bet is one of the best around at the moment and very easy to claim too! You can find out about the most important aspects of the bonus below.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

So, if you’re considering a bet on the ITV horse races this weekend, you should definitely join up with BetUK today, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus.

BetUK Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

The Acca Club is a fantastic promotion available at BetUK, and should be something that helps many betting on horse racing.

The bonus is a simple one: place a qualifying acca with five or more legs, and you’ll receive a boost to the odds. The more legs your bet has, the bigger the boost you’ll receive.

Key T&Cs: To qualify, all selections must have odds of 1/5 or higher. Maximum stake £20. Maximum winnings per boost £1,000.

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV

3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV

Ascot Races: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:50 – British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (EBF Restricted Race Qual) (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f SKY

2:25 – Hi-Speed Services Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m6f SKY

3:00 – Betfred Heritage Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

3:35 – Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Magnum Classic Ice Cream Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f SKY

4:45 – Village Hotels Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m SKY

5:20 – Ascot Sebastian’s Action Trust Christmas In July Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f SKY

York Races: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:45 – John Smith’s Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV

2:20 – John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:55 – John Smith’s Stayers’ Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 2m½f RTV

3:30 – John Smith’s Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 6f RTV

4:05 – John Smith’s Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

4:40 – John Smith’s City Walls Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

5:15 – John Smith’s Sprint Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV