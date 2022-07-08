Countries
BetUK ITV Horse Racing £30 Free Bet | Sat 9th July Betting Offer

BetUK ITV Horse Racing £30 Free Bet | Sat 9th July Betting Offer

Updated

2 hours ago

on

betuk

Claim the BetUK ITV Horse Racing From Newmarket, York and Ascot Betting Offer (Saturday 9th July 2022)

More top horse racing action this Saturday with bumper day of ITV HORSE RACING that sees 11 ITV LIVE races across three tracks. We’ve the final day of the Newmarket July Festival, with the July Cup the feature. Then at Ascot, the Summer Mile is a big race and at York another big field lines-up for the John Smith’s Cup. So why not join up with leading bookie BetUK to claim a £30 free bet to use on the ITV Horse Races this Saturday?

How to Claim the BetUK £30 ITV Racing Free Bet

If you want to claim this £30 BetUK free bet to use at the Newmarket, Ascot and York races this Saturday – just follow the simple steps listed below:

    1. Click here to sign up to BetUK
    2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
    3. Receive a 3 x £10 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

BetUK ITV Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

This BetUK £30 free bet is one of the best around at the moment and very easy to claim too! You can find out about the most important aspects of the bonus below.

      • No promo code required
      • Bonus for new customers only
      • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
      • Available to customers who are 18+

So, if you’re considering a bet on the ITV horse races this weekend, you should definitely join up with BetUK today, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus.

BetUK Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

The Acca Club is a fantastic promotion available at BetUK, and should be something that helps many betting on horse racing.

The bonus is a simple one: place a qualifying acca with five or more legs, and you’ll receive a boost to the odds. The more legs your bet has, the bigger the boost you’ll receive.

Key T&Cs: To qualify, all selections must have odds of 1/5 or higher. Maximum stake £20. Maximum winnings per boost £1,000.

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV

3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV

Ascot Races: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:50 – British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (EBF Restricted Race Qual) (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f SKY

2:25 – Hi-Speed Services Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m6f SKY

3:00 – Betfred Heritage Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

3:35 – Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Magnum Classic Ice Cream Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f SKY

4:45 – Village Hotels Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m SKY

5:20 – Ascot Sebastian’s Action Trust Christmas In July Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f SKY

York Races: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:45 – John Smith’s Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV

2:20 – John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:55 – John Smith’s Stayers’ Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 2m½f RTV

3:30 – John Smith’s Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 6f RTV

4:05 – John Smith’s Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

4:40 – John Smith’s City Walls Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

5:15 – John Smith’s Sprint Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV

