BetUK ITV Horse Racing £30 Free Bet | Sat 9th July Betting Offer

Claim the BetUK ITV Horse Racing From Newmarket, York and Ascot Betting Offer (Saturday 9th July 2022)
More top horse racing action this Saturday with bumper day of ITV HORSE RACING that sees 11 ITV LIVE races across three tracks. We've the final day of the Newmarket July Festival, with the July Cup the feature. Then at Ascot, the Summer Mile is a big race and at York another big field lines-up for the John Smith's Cup.
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022
1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV
2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV
3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV
Ascot Races: Saturday 9th July 2022
1:50 – British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (EBF Restricted Race Qual) (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f SKY
2:25 – Hi-Speed Services Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m6f SKY
3:00 – Betfred Heritage Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV
3:35 – Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV
4:10 – Magnum Classic Ice Cream Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f SKY
4:45 – Village Hotels Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m SKY
5:20 – Ascot Sebastian’s Action Trust Christmas In July Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f SKY
York Races: Saturday 9th July 2022
1:45 – John Smith’s Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV
2:20 – John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
2:55 – John Smith’s Stayers’ Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 2m½f RTV
3:30 – John Smith’s Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 6f RTV
4:05 – John Smith’s Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV
4:40 – John Smith’s City Walls Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
5:15 – John Smith’s Sprint Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV