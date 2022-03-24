Countries
BetUK IPL Betting Offers | £30 Indian Premier League Free Bet

Updated

8 mins ago

on

Claim the BetUK IPL Betting Offer

It’s the time of the year that all T20 cricket fans look forward to: the start of the Indian Premier League. This year’s tournament looks set to be bigger and better than ever, and many cricket fans in the UK will be having a wager on the matches. If you’re going to bet, check out this page first, as we show you a great IPL free bet bonus!

How to Claim the BetUK IPL Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be much easier to get your hands on the BetUK IPL betting offer. All you need to do is follow the simple instructions listed below:

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUK
  2. Deposit and bet of £10+ at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then receive a 3 x £10 Free Bets

BetUK IPL Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

This is one of the best IPL free bet bonuses around, and has already been claimed by loads of eager punters. You can see the main points about this bonus by looking below.

  • No promo code required
  • Available to new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 or over and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

BetUK Indian Premier League Betting

Saturday marks the start of another IPL tournament, and this one will feature 70 group stage matches, as well as playoffs matches to determine the overall winner of the competition.

Most of the big names in the cricketing world are taking part, including Pat Cummins, Alex Hales, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Anyone looking to bet on the Indian Premier League should definitely make their way over to BetUK using the link below, where they’ll find a superb IPL free bet bonus worth £30.

BetUK IPL Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Unfortunately, there are no other offers for IPL fans to take advantage of over at BetUK, although there are plenty of bonuses available to fans of other sports.

However, you should still definitely claim this bonus. Once the bonus has been claimed and spent, you can come back here and find another fantastic IPL bonus to claim – there are loads of great ones to choose from!

BetUK review: Should You Claim the IPL Offer?

You should definitely be claiming this great bonus offer. Not only is it worth a decent amount, but it also comes from a bookmaker you can completely trust.

Claiming this free bet is exceptionally easy, and starts with you heading to BetUK using a link on this page. You’ll then receive your £30 free bet once you’ve made a qualifying bet at the site.

