BetUK Hungary vs England Betting Offers | £30 Nations League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England travel to Budapest for the first of their 2022 Nations League fixtures, and we have stumbled across an intriguing bonus from BetUK with £30 in free bets up for grabs.

How to Claim the BetUK Hungary vs England Betting Offer

BetUK have one of the best welcome offers around for new customers, and it is just as easy to claim – take a look the steps listed below to find out how you can redeem £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to BetUK. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or greater. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets.

BetUK Hungary vs England Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

See below for further details concerning the offer as well as some of the main terms and conditions.

No promo code required.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or higher.

Available to customers who are 18+

BetUK Hungary vs England Betting

England and Hungary battle it out in their Nations League opener for this year in Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

The Three Lions have lost just one of their last 23 games, with that defeat coming in last year’s penalty shootout against to Italy in the Euro final. Hungary are one of the few teams who have managed to hold Gareth Southgate’s side to a draw over the past year, with the last meeting between these two ending in a 1-1 stalemate at Wembley.

However, just a month before, England claimed an impressive 4-0 drubbing over the Hungarians in their back yard which included a stunning goal from Harry Kane from outside the area.

It should be a decent competitive test for one of the World Cup’s favourites, and Gareth Southgate will be eager to get off to the best possible start with just under six months until Qatar.

BetUK Hungary vs England Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

BetUK have constantly updating markets which include enhanced price and boosted selections for certain matches – be sure to keep your eye on the Nations League markets.

Acca Club

Should you place five accumulators all with a different number of selections, customers will have boosted odds on all five of their multiple selection bets every week.

T’s and C’s: Place five accumulators; the minimum odds per selection is 1.2 (1/5), and maximum stake to use the profit boosts is £20. The boosts will increase your winnings up to a max of £1000 per boost.

BetUK Review: Should You Claim the Hungary vs England Betting Offer?

With an abundance of international football to look forward to over the next few weeks, there is no better time to make use of £30 in free bets from BetUK, which can also be used anywhere across their platform should you fancy trying your hand at another sport.

Make sure to head over to BetUK to get set up ahead of kick off.

More Football Betting Offers and Free Bets