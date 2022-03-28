BetUK Grand National Betting Offers | £30 Grand National Free Bet

It’s that time of the year again: the time when millions of people descend on bookies, both online and offline, to place their bets on the Grand National. Many sportsbooks offer great bonuses to those betting on the race, and one is BetUK. You can find out more about the BetUK bonus by reading below.

How to Claim the BetUK Grand National Betting Offer?

If you want to claim this superb BetUK Grand National bonus, just follow the simple steps listed below:

Click here to sign up to BetUK Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher Receive a 3 x £10 Free Bets

BetUK Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

The Grand National bonus from BetUK really is one of the best you’ll find from a reputable online sportsbook. You can find out about the most important aspects of the bonus below.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

BetUK Grand National Betting

The Grand National only comes around once a year, but it takes an inordinate number of bets, with even those who don’t usually bet on the horses tempted to make a bet, often on an outsider.

This year, the race looks like being a close one. The slight favourite with the bookies is Any Second Now, although some bookies have Delta Work as the favourite instead. Other fancied horses include Snow Leopardess, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen. However, any of the starters could find themselves winning the National, which is why it’s so popular.

If you’d like to bet on the Grand National, you should head to BetUK using a link on this page. You’ll then be able to claim £30 in free bets, which you can use to bet on the race.

BetUK Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

The Acca Club is a fantastic promotion available at BetUK, and should be something that helps many betting on the Grand National.

The bonus is a simple one: place a qualifying acca with five or more legs, and you’ll receive a boost to the odds. The more legs your bet has, the bigger the boost you’ll receive.

Key T&Cs: To qualify, all selections must have odds of 1/5 or higher. Maximum stake £20. Maximum winnings per boost £1,000.

BetUK review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

There can be no doubting the fact that you should claim this great bonus from BetUK. If you’re going to be betting on the Grand National anyway, why not claim a nice bonus at the same time?

It is incredibly easy to claim this bonus. Just head over to BetUK using our link and then sign up. It’s then just a process of making a deposit and then placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £30 in free bets heading into your account.

