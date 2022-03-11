BetUK Cheltenham offer: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets for 2022 Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is the most iconic National Hunt Racing festival and is the biggest event on the UK racing calendar and Bet UK has all of the betting markets for every race at the Festival as well as top notch welcome offer for new customers.

How to Claim the BetUK Cheltenham Betting Offer

Claiming the BetUK Cheltenham betting offer is simple and can be claimed by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetUK Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport at odds of 4/6 or greater You will then receive Cheltenham Free Bets plus other free bets to the value of £50 in total

BetUK Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 Worth of Free Bets

BetUK have gone all out for this year’s Cheltenham Festival. If you sign up as a new Bet UK customer you will be rewarded with £30 in free bets to use on four-fold accas for the entirety of the Cheltenham Festival.

As well as those bets, you’ll also be awarded an additional £20 in free bets to use on outright bets on some of the biggest events of the football season, including the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League finals and a bet to use on a UK horse racing market.

What does the offer include:

3 x £10 Free Bets (3 X £10 4 fold & Upwards min odds per leg 1.50 or greater)

1 X £5 Free Bet on the Fa Cup OUTRIGHT

1 X £5 Free Bet on the Champions League OUTRIGHT

1 X £5 Free Bet on the Europa League OUTRIGHT

1 X £5 Free Bet on any Horse Race (No Minimum Odds)

The offer runs from 9:00 am on the 14th March until the 20th March, and the odds for qualifying bets must be 1.50 or bigger. Free bets can be used on mobile only, and the offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Terms and conditions

Offer runs from 09:00 Monday 14th March – 23:59 Sunday 20th March

Minimum odds for qualifying bet 1.50 or bigger

This offer can only be claimed once

Qualifying bet can be Desktop or Mobile Sites – Free bets to be used on MOBILE ONLY

Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion

Free bets expire 7 days after the is settled and credited to the account

Free bet stake not included in any winnings.

The free bets must be selected for use

The Free Bet on Horse Racing and the Free Bet on “in play” can be Singles and Upwards

BETUK General Terms and Conditions apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Already claimed the BetUK free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

BetUK Cheltenham Festival Betting

The Cheltenham Festival is the most iconic National Hunt Racing festival and is the biggest event on the UK racing calendar. Bet UK have all of the betting markets for every race at the Festival as well as all of the other betting odds for every other big meeting at Cheltenham during the National Hunt season including the November Meeting, the International, and Festival Trials.

If you’re new to Bet UK, then why not head over to their promotions page and take a look at our offer for the Cheltenham Betting Festival where you can receive £50 in free bets when you stake £10.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetUK Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

No Runner No Bet On All Cheltenham Bets

For the Cheltenham Festival BetUK are offering No Runner, No Bet on all 28 races! This means that your stakes will be refunded if your horse doesn’t participate in the race. This means that if you bet on a horse before the cards are confirmed you have the security of knowing you’ll be refunded if your chosen horse doesn’t feature.

Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

For those unfamiliar with the concept, best odds guaranteed (BOG) comes into play when you back a horse with BetUK between 9am on the day of the race and the start of the contest.

When placing your bet you can either do so at the odds the horse is trading at at the time, or SP (the starting price), which is its odds when the race begins. If you are betting on a horse early, you can lock in the odds – meaning that if the price shortens, you can still be paid out at the original price.

BetUKreview: Should you claim Cheltenham offer?

BetUK may be a relative newcomer in the betting industry but they are making waves for good reason. They have grown a large loyal customer base thanks to their wide range of bonuses and competitive odds.

As a punter, Cheltenham is a the time to take advantage of the best offers out there and you will go a long way to find a better one than BetUK’s bet £10 get £50 offer. Although the required minimum odds for your initial bet of of 1/1 are higher than some other bookies, the rewards are greater too.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets