BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer | £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Always the highlight of the Cheltenham Festival, The Gold Cup gets underway tomorrow, and there are a plethora of free bets available for the race, including the BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer featured in this article. Read on to find out more.

How to Claim the BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

If you want to claim the BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer, just follow the steps below and bet on the action for free this Friday.

Click here to sign up to BetUK Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport at odds of 4/6 or greater You will then receive Cheltenham Free Bets plus other free bets to the value of £50 in total

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Alboum Photo, Coneygree, Don Cossack, Kauto Star – just some of the illustrious list of horses that have won the Cheltenham Gold Cup over the years, and bringing huge smiles to the faces of fortunate bettors in the process.

If you fancy your chances of backing the next winner of the world’s most prestigious horse race, back the runner at BetUK, where you can claim £35 in free bets for Cheltenham 2022, as well as £15 in free bets to spend on the UEFA Champions League & Europa League.

The prestigious Gold Cup race is set to take place on Friday 18 March 2022 at 3.30pm GMT. So, don’t delay! Sign up at BetUK today and bet on the action for free come tomorrow afternoon.

What does the offer include:

3 x £10 Free Bets (3 X £10 4 fold & Upwards min odds per leg 1.50 or greater)

1 X £5 Free Bet on the Fa Cup OUTRIGHT

1 X £5 Free Bet on the Champions League OUTRIGHT

A 1 X £5 Free Bet on the Europa League OUTRIGHT

& a 1 X £5 Free Bet on any Horse Race (No Minimum Odds)

This offer is available from 9:00 am on March 14th to March 20th. The odds for qualifying bets must be 1.50+. Free bets must be wagered via mobile-only, and the offer can only be claimed 1x per customer.

Terms and conditions

Offer runs from 09:00 Monday 14th March – 23:59 Sunday 20th March

Minimum odds for qualifying bet 1.50 or bigger

This offer can only be claimed once

Qualifying bet can be Desktop or Mobile Sites – Free bets to be used on MOBILE ONLY

Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion

Free bets expire 7 days after the is settled and credited to the account

Free bet stake not included in any winnings.

The free bets must be selected for use

The Free Bet on Horse Racing and the Free Bet on “in play” can be Singles and Upwards

BETUK General Terms and Conditions apply.

If you have already registered an account with and claimed the free Cheltenham bets at BetUK, check out this link for a plethora of other Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

Sign up with BetUK today and claim £35 in horse racing bets + £15 in football bets to spend at the track on the Gold Cup and on next week’s European football.

It’s easily one of the best horse racing promotions on offer. In fact, it’s the highest paying that we’ve come across during the festival. And the Gold Cup welcome offer isn’t even the only deal available at BetUK – there are several other horse racing promotions on offer for customers both new and old.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed insurance

At BetUK, rest assured that once your horse takes its place at the starting line, you will be guaranteed the best odds given.

This is thanks to BetUK’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion, which will be in operation during the Gold Cup. So, say you back Alboum Photo to win his third Gold Cup event at 12/1; only to find the horse’s odds shoot up to 20/1 just prior to the race, you’re payout will be at the higher odds gifted on the starting price.

BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer – No Runner No Bet On All Cheltenham Bets

If for any reason your horse fails to compete in the Gold Cup tomorrow, the No Runner-No Bet offer at BetUK entitles you to a full refund on your stake, leaving you free to quickly back another horse at no extra expense.

Should you claim the BetUK Cheltenham Gold Cop Betting offer?

Absolutely! As mentioned, the £60 Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer gifted by BetUK is the highest paying that we’ve come across on the UK market – and trust us, we’ve seen them ALL.

£35 of that £60 bonus is available to spend on the Gold Cup providing you pick the offer up in good time prior to the race and stake your £10 qualifying wager. After which, BetUK will credit the free bets to your account.

On top of that, you’ll also be able to rest easy; safe in the knowledge that if for any reason your horse fails to make the starting grid for Friday’s Gold Cup event, you’ll be able to claim a refund & you are guaranteed to receive the better odds (if applicable) on your selected horse at the SP.

Don’t waste any time. If you want to bet on the Gold Cup tomorrow using this free horse racing bet, click the link below, register an account, and place your qualifying bets ASAP.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Related Cheltenham Articles

What do the latest Stayers Hurdle odds say for Cheltenham?

say for Cheltenham? Want to bet on Cheltenham Gold Cup odds ? View the market

? View the market Horse Racing Results

More Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers & Free Bets