BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers | £30 FA Cup Free Bet

BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers | £30 FA Cup Free Bet

Updated

42 mins ago

on

BetUK Bonus 2

Claim the BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the second of this weekend’s FA Cup ties, with the Blues looking to bounce back after their European exit. If you’re thinking of betting on the match, check out the page below, where we’ll tell you about the great Chelsea vs Crystal Palace free bet offer from BetUK.

How to Claim the BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be easier to get your hands on the BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace free bets – just follow the simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUK
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets

BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Reading through the terms and conditions of a bonus is boring, which is why we’ve gone and done the hard work for you. Check out a summary of the terms below.

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetUK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting

The FA Cup is now at the business end, as four remaining teams look to reach the final. In the first semi-final, Manchester City take on Liverpool, while in the second, Chelsea go head-to-head with Crystal Palace.

Chelsea go into the game as heavy favourites, which won’t surprise many. Their performance against Real Madrid was fantastic, and they’ll hope to carry that into the game with Palace. For the Eagles, this is the last thing to play for this year, and reaching the final would can a decent first season for Vieira.

Whoever you decide to bet on, you should do it at BetUK, where you’ll be able to claim a £30 free bet bonus when you place a £10 qualifying bet.

BetUK FA Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Club

BetUK allow their customers to boost the odds of an accumulator bet up to five times a week, providing each acca has a different number of legs.

The more legs in the accumulator, the bigger the boost will be – pick an acca with seven or more legs and you’ll receive a huge 50% boost!

Key T&Cs: Max stake £20, max extra winnings per boost £1000. Extra winnings paid as withdrawable cash.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetUK review: Should You Claim the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Offer?

You should definitely be claiming this offer from BetUK. Not only will you earn a decent sum of money when you claim the offer, but you’ll also find that the bonus’ terms and conditions are more than fair. Also, you’ll be safe betting at BetUK, as they’re properly licensed and regulated.

To claim this Chelsea vs Crystal Palace bonus, just head over to BetUK using a link on this page and then sign up. Once you’ve depositing and made a qualifying bet, you’ll be rewarded with £30 in free bets.

More Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers & Free Bets

