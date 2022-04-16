Countries
BetUK Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £30 Boxing Free Bet

BetUK Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £30 Boxing Free Bet

Conor Benn is soon set to defend his WBA Welterweight Continental title against South Africa’s Chris Van Heerden. There’s expected to be plenty of betting interest on this fight, and if you’re looking to place a wager, you should make sure you claim a free bet, such as the one from BetUK described on this page.

How to Claim the BetUK Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer?

Want to claim the great Benn vs Van Heerden bonus from BetUK? If so, just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUK
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets

BetUK Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always understand the terms and conditions of any bonus before accepting it. The main terms for the BetUK Benn vs Van Heerden betting offer can be found below.

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

BetUK Benn vs Van Heerden Betting

This bout between Conor Benn and underdog Chris Van Heerden is set to take place on April 16th, at AO Arena in Manchester.

While Benn is the champion and strongly fancied to retain his title, southpaw Van Heerden is undoubtedly a dangerous competitor, only losing twice in his career – including to Errol Spence Jr. in 2018.

Whether you decide to bet on the Brit or back the underdog, you should make sure to claim a free bet when you do, such as the great free bet bonus currently available to new customers over at BetUK.

BetUK Boxing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Unfortunately, there are no other boxing betting offers available at BetUK, but you shouldn’t let this bother you. We’d recommend heading to BetUK and claiming the welcome bonus. You can then spend it and hopefully win some money. If you don’t, just head to another site we recommend, and claim their bonus. Repeat the same pattern for as long as you want to!

BetUK review: Should You Claim the Benn vs Van Heerden Offer?

If you’re looking to bet on the Benn vs Van Herdeen fight, you should definitely claim this offer. You’ll get £30 in free bet bonuses, which you can use to bet on boxing or any other sport, and you can be sure that the site you’re betting with is a fair and safe one.

To claim this great bonus from BetUK, just head to the site using one of the links on this page, You then just need to sign up and deposit, before making a £10 qualifying bet. After that, the money will be placed into your betting account.

