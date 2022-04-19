Countries
BetUK Snooker World Championship Betting Offers | £30 Snooker Free Bet

Updated

46 mins ago

on

BetUK Bonus 2

With the Snooker World Championship kicking off over the weekend in Sheffield’s iconic Crucible Theatre, now may be the best time to take advantage of BetUK’s lucrative welcoming offer, where customers can receive £30 worth of free bets.

How to Claim the BetUK Snooker World Championship Betting Offer?

Claiming the offer is as easy at 1, 2, 3 – see the steps below to see how you can redeem £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUK.
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets.

BetUK Snooker World Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Luckily for you, we have broken down the terms and conditions of the offer to save you a bit of time, which you can find listed below. It couldn’t be simpler to redeem the bonus.

  • No promo code required.
  • Bonus for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

BetUK Snooker World Championship Betting

The biggest prize in snooker returns and this year’s tournament brings much promise, with several major players all in the running to make history.

Last year’s winner Mark Selby moved level with John Higgins and two behind Ronnie O’Sullivan, Steve Davis and Ray Reardon after clinching the title where crowds returned after a behind-closed-door tournament back in 2020.

Selby goes into this year’s tournament as the second-ranked player behind the legendary O’Sullivan, who is heavily fancied on BetUK’s outright markets alongside Judd Trump and favourite Neil Robertson.

While we are still in the early stages of this year’s World Championship, it is worth taking a look at BetUK’s welcoming offer if you are not signed up already as there are sure to be a whole host of twists and turns before the beginning of May.

BetUK Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

Elsewhere, BetUK also ensures ways in which existing customers can maximise their profits.

Be sure to keep tabs on the World Championship markets, with price boosts sure to be updated as the tournaments progresses into the final stages.

Acca Club

BetUK Acca Club also affords customers the opportunity to enhance the odds of their accumulators.

All you have to do is ensure each acca placed has a different number of legs, and this offer will give existing customers boosted odds on five accumulators every week.

T’s and C’s: Place five accumulators; the minimum odds per selection is 1.2 (1/5), and maximum stake to use the profit boosts is £20. The boosts will increase your winnings up to a max of £1000 per boost.

BetUK Review: Should You Claim the £30 Snooker Free Bet Offer?

There’s no feeling quite like making a profit, and £30 worth of free bets affords customers a real chance of finding some value across BetUK’s sportsbook.

While there are plenty of opportunities to make use of the offer throughout the Snooker World Championship, the free bet can be used to any sporting markets.

Make sure to head over to BetUK to get set up ready to savour what should be an enticing few weeks of snooker.

