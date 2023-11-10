As we approach the weekend and look towards the slate of games around the NFL and in college football, there are a couple of betting numbers that stand out. As luck would have it, there are two historic lines/spreads that you can bet on this weekend, especially if you like low scoring and punts.

Betting Anomalies In NFL And College Football This Weekend

We are about to witness two historic matchups this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/X9GHaM2mHy — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 10, 2023

First, on Saturday, we will be presented with a matchup between Iowa and Rutgers. Iowa is the 22nd ranked team in the nation for this week, sporting a 7-2 record and winners of four of their last five games. Before their loss to Minnesota on a controversial call, the Hawkeyes were on track to be one of the teams considered for the college football playoff, winning despite being one of the lowest scoring teams in the nation.

Over their past three games, Iowa has scored a grand total of just 35 points, yet they are 2-1 in those contests. Their game against Northwestern last week featured one of the lowest over/under betting totals that we had ever seen in college football, and they’re going to break the record altogether this Saturday.

Iowa’s game against Rutgers will be the lowest over/under total in the history of college football, with a current designation of 27.5, depending on the outlet.

Cowboys Have Had Two Largest Spreads In Past Two Years

The total for tomorrow’s Iowa-Rutgers game is 28, the lowest total of all time. And yet, it is still the most bet under at @BetMGM. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 10, 2023

There is an unusual number on the NFL side, as well. The divisional rivalry game between the Cowboys and Giants features the largest spread of the season so far, a 17-point margin in favor of Dallas. It is the biggest margin since Week 14 of last season, which ironically also featured a 17-point spread in favor of the Cowboys.

Typically, when there is a spread of 15+ points, the favored team is a dominant force going up against one of the weakest teams in the league. While it is true that the Giants are on the lower tier of NFL teams, the Cowboys are anything but invincible and have already lost a game to the Arizona Cardinals this season.

It is far from the largest spread in league history. That designation goes to the Week 6 game between the Broncos and Jaguars back in 2013. Denver was favored by an incredible 28 points in that contest.