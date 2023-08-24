Dan Castellaneta leads the pack as the favorite to be the next voice of Mario at 30/1 with Bovada.

Bovada Betting Odds for the Next Voice of Super Mario:

The Search for Super Mario’s Next Voice



Ever since Charles Martinet announced his departure from voicing Super Mario, the entertainment and gaming spheres have been ablaze with speculation. Who could possibly fill those iconic shoes? With names like Chris Pratt and Dan Castellaneta popping up, fans and insiders alike are eager to see where the Mushroom Kingdom will turn next. And our friends at Bovada have listed the odds for who they believe will be the next voice of Super Mario.

Hollywood’s A-List in the Betting Mix

Every corner of social media, from Twitter threads to TikTok debates, is filled with chatter. Could we hear Mario with the voice of a Hollywood mainstay or perhaps a surprise contender? The list of potential successors is as star-studded as an Oscars night, and as the predictions roll in, we take a closer look at Bovada’s odds on the replacement.

Dan Castellaneta Favorite to be Next Super Mario Voice

With odds of +3000 (30/1), Bovada places the multi-talented voice actor Dan Castellaneta at the forefront of this Mario voice saga. This translates to a probability of about 3.23%. Known globally as the voice behind the iconic Homer Simpson, Castellaneta brings a depth of character versatility.

Imagine Mario with the vocal flexibility to capture a wide range of emotions, from comedic outbursts to moments of genuine introspection. Castellaneta’s storied career in animation suggests he could be a fitting heir to Martinet’s legacy.

Chris Pratt Among Favorites to Voice Mario After Charles Martinet

Sitting at +4000 (40/1) odds, translating to a 2.5% likelihood is Chris Pratt. Pratt voiced Mario in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Martinet made a surprise appearance as Mario’s father in the movie, but with news he is stepping down from the video game, Pratt is among the favorites to take over.

While primarily recognized for his on-screen roles in blockbusters like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”, Pratt has also dipped his toes in voice acting with hits like “The Lego Movie”.

His affable charm and dynamic vocal range could lend a fresh yet familiar energy to Super Mario, making him an exciting contender.

Sylvester Stallone and Bradley Cooper Among Long Shots to be Next Mario

Both pegged at +10000 (100/1) odds, translating to a 1% probability, Hollywood heavyweights Bradley Cooper and Sylvester Stallone present intriguing possibilities. Stallone, with his iconic gritty voice, might initially seem like an out-of-left-field choice. But imagine a Mario with a dash of Rocky’s tenacity and determination.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper, who brilliantly voiced Rocket in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, could offer a blend of wit and charisma. Their inclusion by Bovada suggests that when it comes to Mario’s voice, the field is wide open and full of potential surprises.

Could WWE’s John Cena Voice Mario?

With odds of +8000 (80/1) — a 1.25% probability — John Cena stands out. While most recognize Cena for his wrestling prowess and charismatic on-screen presence in movies such as “F9” and “Bumblebee”, few are aware of his ventures into voice acting.

Cena’s strength lies in his ability to command attention; his voice alone could introduce a bold, new energy to Mario. Pair that with his impeccable comedic timing, and you’ve got a Mushroom Kingdom led by a Mario with brawn, brains, and heart.

Also at +8000 (80/1) odds, the notion of Robert De Niro voicing Mario is nothing short of thrilling. Known for his gritty roles in crime dramas, De Niro might seem like an unconventional choice.

However, his forays into comedy with films like “Meet the Fockers” showcase a versatility that could breathe new life into Mario — a character with both gravity and humor, befitting the dramatic arcs of modern video games.

Nicolas Cage and Pete Davidson Also in the Running?

Pegged at +6000 (60/1), Nicolas Cage’s inclusion is certainly an intriguing one. Renowned for his eccentric performances, Cage has a voice that’s instantly recognizable. His Mario could be a whirlwind of energy, passion, and unpredictability, offering gamers a fresh and dynamic experience.

With odds at +5000 (50/1), Pete Davidson is another surprise in this ensemble. Best known for his comedic sketches on “Saturday Night Live”, Pete brings a youthful, quirky vibe. A Mario voiced by Davidson would certainly appeal to a younger demographic, infusing the classic character with modern humor and relatability.

These potential successors, as posited by Bovada, highlight the vast range of directions Nintendo could take. From seasoned actors to modern-day comedians, Mario’s iconic voice has the potential to evolve in numerous exciting ways.

SportsLens Commentary

“Analyzing Bovada’s odds paints a fascinating picture of where Mario’s voice could head next,” said Nick Raffoul, SportsLens’ Head of News. “It’s not just about selecting a celebrity with voice acting chops. It’s about envisioning the future of Super Mario.

“These odds reflect a blend of fan hopes, industry insights, and perhaps a touch of wild speculation. It’s riveting to see names like John Cena and Robert De Niro in the mix. This isn’t just a discussion about a character’s voice; it’s about the evolution of a gaming icon. Whoever steps into those plumber shoes will not just be giving Mario a voice but shaping the next era of a beloved franchise.”