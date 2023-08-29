Ilia Topuria +225 favorite to be Max Holloway’s next UFC opponent

25% chance Max Holloway’s next fight is versus Conor McGregor

Holloway to step up to lightweight to face Justin Gaethje next a 5/1 shot

Betting Odds on Max Holloway’s Next Opponent

Ilia Topuria : +225 [9/4]

: +225 [9/4] Conor McGregor : +300 [3/1]

: +300 [3/1] Giga Chikadze : +400 [4/1]

: +400 [4/1] Justin Gaethje : +500 [5/1]

: +500 [5/1] Josh Emmett : +700 [7/1]

: +700 [7/1] Islam Makhachev : +1200 [12/1]

: +1200 [12/1] Charles Oliveira : +1600 [16/1]

: +1600 [16/1] Dustin Poirier : +2000 [20/1]

: +2000 [20/1] Alexander Volkanovski: +2500 [25/1]

Who is Next Up for Max Holloway After He Sent the Korean Zombie Into Retirement?

In an electrifying showdown, Max Holloway reaffirmed his featherweight dominance, sending the Korean Zombie into retirement with a resounding third-round one-punch knockout. The question on everyone’s lips now: Who’s next for the former UFC featherweight champion?

MAX HOLLOWAY KNOCKS OUT THE KOREAN ZOMBIE #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/RO3iQzPer5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

Max Holloway’s future steps are a hot topic of debate after his recent victory at UFC 292. Our oddsmakers at SportsLens have delved into the speculation, compiling a list of odds that offer insights into potential contenders.

Could we witness Holloway making a strategic weight jump to face the ever-controversial Conor McGregor once again? Or might the allure of the lightweight division see him lock horns with Justin Gaethje?

Alternatively, will “Blessed” opt to further solidify his featherweight legacy by taking on rising stars like Ilia Topuria? As the fight world buzzes with anticipation, let’s dive into the odds and possibilities.

31% Chance Ilia Topuria is Max Holloway’s Next Fight

Fresh off an impressive streak of his own, Ilia Topuria stands at the pinnacle of Holloway’s probable next adversaries, coming in as the +225 favorite to be his next bout.This translates to a probability of roughly 31%.

A matchup between these two would not only be deserved after Topuria’s meteoric rise (14-0 MMA record), but also a pivotal moment for Holloway as he seeks to further solidify his featherweight credentials.

Given the present landscape of the division, and the dwindling number of contenders Holloway has yet to face, Topuria emerges as a tantalizing prospect, holding the potential to offer fight fans an electrifying bout.

Conor McGregor With Odds of +300 to be Max Holloway’s Next Opponent

Conor McGregor, the enigmatic and unpredictable face of the MMA universe, finds himself in the mix once more. With the odds of +300 suggesting a 25% chance of a rematch between Holloway and McGregor, the combat world is buzzing.

Their previous encounter feels like a lifetime ago, and with McGregor’s recent unpredictable behavior and challenges with weight management, a rematch would undoubtedly be a different spectacle entirely. Holloway will be keen to get his revenge from that loss a decade ago, and would probably go into the fight as a decent favorite regardless of the weight it is fought at.

Their history, combined with McGregor’s box office appeal, makes this a fight that would be as much about settling old scores as it would be about drawing massive global attention.

Justin Gaethje +500 to Face Holloway at Lightweight Next

With Holloway’s featherweight opponents limited, and another crack at Alexander Volkanovski unlikely, a step up to the lightweight division could be on the horizon.

At odds of 5/1, a clash with Justin Gaethje presents an intriguing pathway. While Gaethje might not hold the promotional clout of some other lightweights, a bout against Holloway would be a stylistic dream, promising fans a relentless, action-packed contest.

Given UFC President Dana White’s penchant for delivering electrifying matchups, this potential fight could offer Holloway a chance to prove himself against elite competition in a new weight class.

Other Potential Next Bouts for Max Holloway

Three battles with Volkanovski and no title to show make a fourth bout seem overdone. The +2500 odds echo this, hinting another rematch is unlikely. Many UFC fans believe it is time for Holloway to seek fresh battles and let this one die.

Giga Chikadze could be one of those fresh battles. His striking and growing record position him as a serious contender. At +400 odds, a face-off with Holloway promises fireworks, with a potential clash that fans would eagerly anticipate.

Poirier and Holloway stand 1-1 in their encounters and this could be another way for Holloway to go for his next UFC fight. Despite Holloway’s 2019 win, a trilogy bout, though captivating, might not be UFC’s immediate focus, especially with odds of +2000 suggesting otherwise.

After three tries against featherweight champ Volkanovski, Holloway might seek new challenges at a different weight, like UFC Lightweight Champion, Islam Makhachev. This matchup pits Makhachev’s grappling against Holloway’s boxing, offering Holloway a fresh chance to claim another UFC Championship.

SportsLens Commentary

“Max Holloway’s legacy in the UFC is already set in stone, but the paths he could take next are varied and enticing,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “From a potential leap to lightweight to face the likes of Islam Makhachev, to settling unfinished business with fighters like Poirier or even McGregor, the choices are all intriguing.

“The odds give us a fascinating insight into how the combat sports community views these potential matchups. While the Volkanovski chapter seems to be closing, fresh stories like Chikadze and the exciting Topuria lie on the horizon. Whatever the future holds, it’s sure to be a thrilling journey for Holloway and the fans.”

