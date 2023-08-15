A Twitter (or ‘X’ as it is now apparently known) feud between the Action Network’s Darren Rovell and Barstool’s Dan “Big Cat” Katz is garnering plenty of attention. The internet is buzzing about the rift and some are even questioning who would win a fight between the pair. With our top oddsmakers on vacation, we asked their underlings to create betting odds on a Rovell vs. “Big Cat” boxing match. And the favorite according to them may be surprising.

From Rovell’s surprising fixation on Dave Portnoy to the contrasting athletic exploits of both men, the highlights of this feud are as entertaining as they are diverse. The basketball face-offs, debated mile runs, and even beer mile records have kept the internet abuzz. Now, with the addition of betting odds, the saga has only become juicier.

Highlights

Darren Rovell odds-on to favorite to beat “Big Cat” in a boxing bout

Rovell has a 45% chance to win match on points

“Big Cat” +250 to win boxing match against Rovell by KO

“Big Cat” Trolls Darren Rovell Over Northwestern Hazing and Dave Portnoy “Obsession”

If you’ve been online in the last month, you’d know that “Big Cat” has been having a ball pointing out Rovell’s apparent fixation with Barstool’s owner, Dave Portnoy.

In a rather hilarious observation, “Big Cat” pointed out that Rovell seemed more inclined to tweet about Portnoy and the Barstool/Penn universe (a whopping 17 times since July 1!) than he did about the Northwestern hazing scandal – where, by the way, Rovell seemed to support former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Is it just a coincidence that Northwestern is Rovell’s alma mater?

Betting Odds for Darren Rovell vs. “Big Cat” Fight

But now, onto the real tea. The world is abuzz with the hypothetical: What would happen if Rovell squared up against “Big Cat” in the ring? We’ve seen this kind of speculation before, notably between Rovell and Katz’s Pardon My Take co-host, “PFT Commenter”. Well, wonder no more! Our oddsmakers have been crunching the numbers, and the results might surprise you.

Rovell v. “Big Cat” Boxing Odds

Darren Rovell:

To Win: -150 By KO: +450 By Decision/Tech Decision: +120

-150

Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz:

To Win: +130 By KO: +250 By Decision/Tech Decision: +450

+130

Draw: +1700

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Tale of the Tape

First, let’s get the stats out there. With Rovell standing at 5’9″ and “Big Cat” towering over him at 6’1″, one might be quick to assume the taller guy has the upper hand. Especially considering a decade ago, “Big Cat” trounced Rovell 11-0 in a friendly basketball game. However, a lot has changed in ten years, and while Big Cat might have once held the athletic prowess, some argue that today, Rovell might just be the one in better shape.

Big Cat claims he clocked a 7:24 mile this past April. Still, after viewing his ‘impressive’ YouTube clip, there’s a compelling case that his measuring stick might be a little off-kilter.

Rovell, on the other hand, recently showcased his athleticism (and liver’s resilience) by completing an 11:37 beer mile – that’s chugging four beers within a mile run.

One mile, four beers in 11 minutes, 37 seconds. Beer added at least +2 minutes. Proud I didn’t throw up @AthleticBrewing @beermile pic.twitter.com/xJ9NibtBbJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2023

But it’s in the boxing ring where things get really interesting. Despite the size difference, our trading team reckons Rovell has the edge.

Perhaps “Big Cat” was onto something on his Pardon My Take podcast a few years ago. He said then that Rovell would probably be darting around for the whole fight when he was talking about “PFT Commenter’s” potential fight with the Action Network analyst.

If that’s the strategy, which seems very likely, it could very well wear out “Big Cat”, who, let’s be honest, has seen leaner days. He seemed concerned that Rovell’s speed would be a factor in that fight, and in this fight it would appear our oddsmakers feel the same.

The most likely outcome according to them is a victory by Rovell on points, which they have set at odds of +120. The most likely way for to Rovell to win is to knock out the smaller man. The odds on that are +250 indicating a roughly 28.5% probability.

As much as we’d love a world where both Rovell’s and “Big Cat’s” annoying antics both produced an L, the draw has odds of +1700. That’s just under a 6% chance.

Commentary

“The likelihood of this Twitter-tiff turning into a real-life boxing spectacle is, let’s admit, slim,”‘ said Nick Raffoul, SportsLens Head of News. “But oh, what a sight it would be! Picture Rovell darting around the ring, using his wits and quick footwork to keep the looming “Big Cat” at bay.

“Big Cat, in turn, would provide the sheer entertainment of pursuing his nimble adversary, making for a few rounds of riveting action. The image alone – a blend of comedy, athleticism, and drama – is enough to leave us chuckling and wishing for a match that, in all probability, remains the stuff of digital dreams.

“Everybody thinks they can beat Darren Rovell in a fight, but the fact he’s a favorite against “Big Cat” might upset the Barstool crew.

“Nevertheless, in a world where the improbable often becomes reality, who’s to say for sure? For now, we’ll keep our popcorn ready and continue to enjoy the online banter.”

