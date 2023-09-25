Mateusz Gamrot has a 40% chance to face Charles Oliveira next according to betting odds.

Justin Gaethje stands at +400 to be Gamrot’s next UFC bout.

Conor McGregor is a 25/1 shot to be Gamrot’s next fight, despite McGregor’s refusal to join the drug testing pool.

UFC’s lightweight division is heating up with Mateusz “Gamer” Gamrot eyeing the division’s stalwarts for his next bout. Gamrot’s odds indicate a possible showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Odds for Mateusz Gamrot’s Next Opponent in the UFC

Here is the complete list of odds for Mateusz Gamrot’s next UFC bout:

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only.

Oliveira Favorite to be Gamrot’s Next Opponent

Gamrot has set his sights on Charles Oliveira as his preferred next opponent after his TKO victory against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 by way of a gruesome leg injury.

Gamrot, with confidence, stated his preference to face Oliveira next ‘when he loses to Islam Makhachev’ during a press conference.

Oliveira, who will be fighting Makhachev on October 22 for the UFC lightweight championship, stands at +150 to be Gamrot’s next bout.

Gaethje +400 to be Gamrot’s Next Bout

Justin Gaethje, currently without an opponent, is another name popping up in the fight forecasts.

He holds +400 odds to face Gamrot next. His last triumph over Dustin Poirier at the end of July has left fans and pundits alike wondering when he’ll be stepping back into the octagon.

Conor McGregor: A Long Shot?

Conor McGregor, holding a 25/1 chance of facing Gamrot next, remains a speculative option amidst his refusal to join drug testing pools.

His inactive status since losing twice to Dustin Poirier in 2021, coupled with his recent callouts on Twitter, leaves many speculating his return to the octagon.

He is supposedly facing off against Michael Chandler, but there are lingering doubts about that will be handled with McGregor’s drug testing refusal.

Other Potential Matchups

Michael Chandler, expected to square off against McGregor, is still in need of an opponent due to uncertainties surrounding McGregor and is +800 to face Gamrot next.

Fighters like Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev, and Beneil Dariush are also in the running, presenting diverse possibilities for Gamrot’s next challenge.

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, said, “The lightweight division is brimming with talent, and Gamrot is emerging as a key player. Whoever he faces, it’s going to be a high-octane battle that fans won’t want to miss.

“With Oliveira leading the betting odds, and Gaethje and McGregor creating a buzz, Gamrot’s choice will set the stage for a blockbuster fight, maintaining the momentum in the lightweight division.”

