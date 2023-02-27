Boxing

Betting Odds Favor Tommy Fury in Potential Jake Paul Rematch

David Evans
In a highly anticipated matchup that took place on Sunday, Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision in Saudi Arabia. The loss marked Paul’s first defeat in his professional boxing career, but with a rematch clause in his contract, he has the opportunity to redeem himself in a potential rematch. Let’s take a quick look at the betting odds if that rematch was to happen.

Paul vs. Fury Rematch Odds

Following the close fight, it’s clear that there is still plenty of interest in a second boxing bout between these two fighters. Betting odds at BetOnline initially opened up as a pick ’em, but as of now, Tommy Fury has become the odds-on favorite with -150 odds, while Jake Paul sits at +120. This means that sportsbooks give Fury a 60% chance of winning.

Boxer
 Odds Sportsbook
Tommy Fury -150 betonline
Jake Paul
 +120 betonline

For large parts of the fight on Sunday, Paul looked a class below Fury. However, he did score a knockdown in the last round with a simple jab. That should give Paul some hope that he could turn it around in their next encounter.

However, the fact that the odds have swung so heavily in favor of Fury shows that sportsbooks and the public believe he is likely a level above Jake Paul.

Paul to Invoke Rematch Clause

With his impressive record of 9-0 and his background as a former Love Island star, Fury has quickly become a fan favorite and a major draw in the boxing world.

Of course, it’s not just Fury’s popularity that makes him the favorite in a potential rematch. He’s a skilled fighter with plenty of experience, and he showed in the first fight that he’s more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Jake Paul.

For his part, Jake Paul has indicated that he intends to activate the rematch clause in his contract, which means we could see these two fighters square off once again in the near future. Whether or not Paul is able to bounce back from his first loss and secure a victory in a rematch remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he’s not ready to give up on his boxing career just yet.

In the post-fight interview, Paul said that he should be judged on his losses and how he reacts to them. It’s clear that he’s taking this defeat seriously and is looking to learn from his mistakes in order to come back stronger in a potential rematch.

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
Arrow to top