NFL

BetOnline’s Tecmo Super Bowl III Sim Makes Its Super Bowl LVII Pick: Kansas City Chiefs Win in OT

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
tecmo super bowl iii 1
tecmo super bowl iii 1

Super Bowl LVII is so close you can smell it. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday for the right to be the next Super Bowl champion. While experts are making their picks for the winner of the big game, another group is getting in on the action – retro video games. This time, Tecmo Super Bowl III Final Edition. BetOnline ran a sim using the game earlier this week, so let us see how that played out.

Classic Video Game Predicts Super Bowl LVII

Tecmo Super Bowl III is a classic video game that was first released in 1991. The Final Edition, released in 2020, features updated rosters and is considered by many to be the ultimate version of the game. So, when BetOnline decided to sim the Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs using Tecmo Super Bowl III, fans were excited to see what the game had in store.

The simulation started with the coin toss landing on heads, which can be backed at -101 with BetOnline if you think Tecmo Super Bowl III can predict the future. The first half was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging touchdowns and field goals to go into halftime tied at 10-10.

As the game progressed, the tension only continued to build. The score remained tied until midway through the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored a touchdown. The Chiefs then scored late to take the game into overtime. In a nail-biting moment, the Eagles missed a chance to win the Super Bowl with a missed field goal.

But the Chiefs weren’t done yet. They went on to nail a field goal, securing their victory and the Super Bowl by a scoreline of 20-17. The Tecmo Super Bowl III simulation ended with the Chiefs coming out on top in a dramatic overtime finish.

What the Game Predicted

If you think the game can predict the future, here are a selection of bets the game predicted:

  • First Half Tied +700
  • Total Points in Game: 31-40 +400
  • Margin of Victory: Chiefs by 1-6 +325
  • Will Eagles Miss a Field Goal? Yes +250
  • Will The Game Be Decided By Exactly 3 Points? Yes +400
  • Final Score: Eagles 17-20 Chiefs +5000

It was a thrilling simulation and a fun way for fans to imagine what could happen on Sunday. Whether the actual Super Bowl will follow the same script remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – fans can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
