BetOnline’s odds on whether Paul Rudd or Jason Sudeikis will be the first Kansas City Chiefs celebrity fan on screen during Super Bowl LVII

David Evans
Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the on-field action is the main attraction, many fans will be keeping an eye out for their favorite celebrity supporters. BetOnline is offering a fun wager for fans to place bets on which famous Chiefs fan will be the first to appear on screen during the broadcast.

Will Sudeikis or Rudd Be The First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown During the Super Bowl?

Jason Sudeikis, the star of the hit show “Ted Lasso,” is the favorite to be the first celebrity Chiefs fan shown on screen during the Super Bowl. Sudeikis is a lifelong fan of the team and has been vocal about his support on several occasions. With odds of even money, or +100 at BetOnline, Sudeikis is the clear front-runner in the market.

Which Celebrity Chiefs Fan Will Be Shown First During Super Bowl Broadcast?
 Odds Sportsbook
Jason Sudeikis +100 betonline ag
Paul Rudd +170 betonline ag
Rob Riggle +300 betonline ag
Henry Winkler
 +450 betonline ag

 

Actor Paul Rudd is next in the market. He can be backed at +170 with BetOnline. Known for his roles in movies such as “Ant-Man” and “This is 40,” Rudd is also a passionate Chiefs fan. He has been spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on the team with fellow fans.

Rob Riggle and Henry Winkler Also in the Running

Comedian Rob Riggle is third favorite in the market, with odds of +300 with BetOnline. Riggle is a former Marine and has been a Chiefs fan for as long as he can remember. He is known for his humor and is a popular figure in the Chiefs fan community.

Actor Henry Winkler rounds out the list, and his odds of +450 make him the outsider of the four. Winkler is a multi-talented performer who has been in the entertainment industry for decades. Although he is not as well-known for his support of the Chiefs, he is a proud fan of the team.

The Super Bowl offers a unique opportunity for fans to place fun wagers and root for their favorite team. Whether you’re betting on Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, or Henry Winkler to be the first Chiefs fan shown on screen, it promises to be a thrilling experience for everyone. Props like these add to the excitement and make the Super Bowl even more enjoyable!

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
