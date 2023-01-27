BetOnline’s Odds on Lamar Jackson’s Next Team: Falcons and Jets Top the List

Lamar Jackson’s next team is a hot topic in the NFL. With the Baltimore Ravens and the quarterback unable to reach a long-term deal, rumors of a trade have been swirling. BetOnline has released odds on where Jackson could end up, and the Atlanta Falcons are the favorites at +450, tied with the New York Jets. The Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders follow closely behind at +750.

Lamar to the Falcons?

With time running out for the Baltimore Ravens to tie Lamar Jackson down, trade talk is heating up. BetOnline is just one of the top US sportsbooks that say that the Falcons and the Jets are the most likely team to land Jackson should the QB be traded. However, others in the running include the Patriots (+750), Raiders (+750), Buccaneers (+1000) and the Packers (+1600).

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal, and the Ravens have picked up his fifth-year option to keep him under contract for this season. However, with the lack of a long-term deal, the Ravens could look to franchise tag Jackson and then trade him. ESPN insiders and NFL executives believe a trade to the Falcons makes the most sense.

Ravens tag-and-trade Lamar Jackson to the Falcons for the No. 8 pick, who says no? Falcons will have $70M in cap space if they cut Mariota, $170M (!!) in 2024 with existing contract. Jackson will already have London and Pitts on the roster — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) January 19, 2023

Despite this speculation, Ravens Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta are intent on keeping Jackson in Baltimore for years to come. However, the exclusive franchise tag, which would cost the Ravens $45 million, could make this difficult. The non-exclusive tag, in the range of $30-$35 million, would allow other teams to offer Jackson a deal, but the Ravens would receive two first-round picks in return.

At just 26 years old and the 2019 NFL MVP, Jackson is a valuable asset for any team. The odds may be in favor of the Falcons, but it’s important to remember that anything can happen in the NFL. With the franchise tag deadline approaching, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

