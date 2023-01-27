NFL

BetOnline’s Odds on Lamar Jackson’s Next Team: Falcons and Jets Top the List

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
lamar jackson
lamar jackson
Lamar Jackson’s next team is a hot topic in the NFL. With the Baltimore Ravens and the quarterback unable to reach a long-term deal, rumors of a trade have been swirling. BetOnline has released odds on where Jackson could end up, and the Atlanta Falcons are the favorites at +450, tied with the New York Jets. The Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders follow closely behind at +750.

Lamar to the Falcons?

With time running out for the Baltimore Ravens to tie Lamar Jackson down, trade talk is heating up. BetOnline is just one of the top US sportsbooks that say that the Falcons and the Jets are the most likely team to land Jackson should the QB be traded. However, others in the running include the Patriots (+750), Raiders (+750), Buccaneers (+1000) and the Packers (+1600).

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal, and the Ravens have picked up his fifth-year option to keep him under contract for this season. However, with the lack of a long-term deal, the Ravens could look to franchise tag Jackson and then trade him. ESPN insiders and NFL executives believe a trade to the Falcons makes the most sense.

Despite this speculation, Ravens Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta are intent on keeping Jackson in Baltimore for years to come. However, the exclusive franchise tag, which would cost the Ravens $45 million, could make this difficult. The non-exclusive tag, in the range of $30-$35 million, would allow other teams to offer Jackson a deal, but the Ravens would receive two first-round picks in return.

At just 26 years old and the 2019 NFL MVP, Jackson is a valuable asset for any team. The odds may be in favor of the Falcons, but it’s important to remember that anything can happen in the NFL. With the franchise tag deadline approaching, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Complete List of Odds from BetOnline

Next Team Odds Sportsbook
Falcons +450 betonline ag
Jets
 +450 betonline ag
Dolphins +750 betonline ag
Patriots +750 betonline ag
Raiders
 +750 betonline ag
Commanders +900 betonline ag
Buccaneers +1000 betonline ag
Titans
 +1000 betonline ag
49ers +1200 betonline ag
Saints +1200 betonline ag
Texans
 +1200 betonline ag
Packers +1600 betonline ag
Panthers +1800 betonline ag
Rams
 +1800 betonline ag

*Odds are subject to fluctuation

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
Arrow to top