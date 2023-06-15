BetOnline US Open Golf Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets

The BetOnline US Open betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s 123rd US Open golf markets at Los Angeles Country Club where all eyes will be on favorites Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.



How To Bet On US Open Golf With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your US Open golf wagers Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline US Open Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)



The BetOnline US Open free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this week’s opening golfing major of the new season.

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a US Open golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 US Open free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the 2023 US Open golf free bet bonus is just $55.

Why Join BetOnline For Golf Betting On the 2023 US Open?



BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on this week’s US Open from any state in the US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the US Open this week.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the US Open from Los Angeles Country Club.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 US Open free bets today.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast golfing markets for all the big events

Existing customer golf offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

When is the US Open 2023?

⛳️ Event: 123rd U.S. Open

123rd U.S. Open 📅 Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18

Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA

Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA 🎲 U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1 | Koepka 12/1

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Scottie Scheffler 15/2

Jon Rahm 11/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Brooks Koepka 12/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Jordan Spieth 25/1

Cameron Smith 28/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1

Max Homa 28/1

Tony Finau 30/1

Dustin Johnson 35/1

Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

