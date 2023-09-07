Betting

BetOnline UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC 2
Israel Adesanya UFC 2

The BetOnline UFC 293 betting offer will give you $1,000 in UFC free bets for Saturday’s UFC Middleweight Title clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. These free bets are available to use on any UFC markets for this bumper UFC 293 card from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On UFC 293 With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 293 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

BetOnline UFC 293 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline UFC 293 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster UFC 293 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 293 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 UFC 293 free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Sports Betting On UFC 293?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland title fight at 185-pounds, Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov or any of the other UFC 293 fights from ANY US state.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the UFC 293 this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the stacked UFC 293 pay-per-view card this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC markets for various fights
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
