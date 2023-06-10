Betting

BetOnline UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 289 Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Amanda Nunes UFC
Amanda Nunes UFC

The BetOnline UFC 289 betting offer will give you $1,000 in UFC free bets for Saturday’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title clash. These free bets are available to use on any UFC markets for this bumper UFC 289 card from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

How To Bet On UFC 289 With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 289 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 289 Free Bet

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

BetOnline UFC 289 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline UFC 289 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster UFC 289 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 289 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 UFC 289 free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Sports Betting On UFC 289?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana, Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush or any of the other UFC 289 fights from ANY US state.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the UFC 289 this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the stacked UFC 289 pay-per-view card this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your UFC 289 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC markets for various fights
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

RELATED: Amanda Nunes Net Worth & Career EarningsAmanda Nunes MMA Record

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz portland trail blazers v utah jazz
Betting

LATEST Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Knicks Are The Favorites

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023
rsz dalvin cook 092522 getty ftr
Betting
Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Dolphins Are Heavy Favorites To Land RB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023

The writing has been on the wall for Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings for some time, and the team is now planning on releasing the Pro Bowl running back,…

rsz usatsi 17805741 168395540 lowres
Betting
LeBron James Next Team Odds: Dallas Mavericks Are The New Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 6 2023

Rumors have been swirling about his future ever since LeBron James left the door open to retirement. There are betting lines available for you to wager on which team he’ll…

dm 230604 HEAT NUGGETS NBA FINALS GAME 2 SPORTSCENTER HIGHLIGHT
Betting
Miami Heat Win Game 2, Close Betting Gap In NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
rsz joe mazzulla 052323
Betting
NBA Odds: 33% Chance Joe Mazzulla Will Be Out As Celtics Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 31 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3
Betting
NBA Finals Odds: Denver Nuggets Have 77% Chance Of Winning Title
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
rsz 01peterson web1 superjumbo
Betting
Will Adrian Peterson Make An NFL Comeback In 2023? The Odds Say No.
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
Arrow to top