Claim the BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offer
UFC 285 is almost here and you can claim up to $1000 in boxing free bets ahead of the stacked card in Paradise, Nevada this Saturday.
|1.
|
$1,000 UFC 285 Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How to Claim the BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offer
Claiming the BetOnline UFC 285 free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit $2000
- Receive $1000 in UFC 285 Free Bets
BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offers: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
The BetOnline UFC 285 free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster card.
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 285 free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?
Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 UFC 285 free bet.
UFC 285: Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane Odds
- Jon Jones to Win @ -160
- Jon Jones to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +220
- Jon Jones to Win by Decision @ +188
- Ciryl Gane to Win @ +140
- Ciryl Gane to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +350
- Ciryl Gane to Win by Decision @ +333
- Draw @ +8000
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.