Site News

BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offer: Get $1000 In UFC Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
l r jon jones ciryl 799852248
l r jon jones ciryl 799852248

Claim the BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offer

UFC 285 is almost here and you can claim up to $1000 in boxing free bets ahead of the stacked card in Paradise, Nevada this Saturday.

$1,000 UFC 285 Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

How to Claim the BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offer

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 285 free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in UFC 285 Free Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

BetOnline UFC 285 Betting Offers: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline UFC 285 free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 285 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 UFC 285 free bet.

UFC 285: Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane Odds

  • Jon Jones to Win @ -160
  • Jon Jones to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +220
  • Jon Jones to Win by Decision @ +188
  • Ciryl Gane to Win @ +140
  • Ciryl Gane to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +350
  • Ciryl Gane to Win by Decision @ +333
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
usa today 19787582.0
Site News

LATEST PointsBet bettor wins $285k from $500 12-leg NBA and NHL parlay

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 27 2023
Carolina Hurricanes
Site News
Tailgaters and Marching Bands at the Ready for Carolina Hurricanes First Outdoor Game
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 17 2023

Carolina Hurricanes will host their first ever outdoor game on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, and the anticipation is building in Raleigh as over 50,000 fans prepare for an NHL…

Embiid
Site News
Joel Embiid Unsure If He’ll Play In the All-Star Game: “We’ll see how the next few days go”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 16 2023

Ahead of this weekends exhibition game, the NBA world was left disappointed to see the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all withdrawing from the match and…

Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News
Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023
Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 15 2023
128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top