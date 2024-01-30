NFL

BetOnline Top Price For Super Bowl Total Touchdown Odds 2024

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl 54 pic
Super Bowl 54 pic

If you are looking to bet on the ‘total touchdowns’ scored in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, then look no further than BetOnline, who are top price on all totals, compared to some of the other leading US sportsbooks. Including offering a +375 standout price on a total of SIX touchdowns, which is the 49ers & Chiefs average combined this season.

BetOnline Top Price For Super Bowl LVIII Total Touchdown Odds

There are many ways to have a bet on Super Bowl 2024, from player props, parlays, spread betting, moneyline and also the total touchdown odds option.

  • 5 Touchdowns + 300
  • 4 Touchdowns +375
  • 6 Touchdowns +375
  • (More options below)

This market with the best US sportsbooks will combine the total touchdowns scored by BOTH sides (49ers & Chiefs) in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium.

The BetOnline ‘Total Touchdowns’ market will give ranges between 0 and 10+ scored by both teams during Super Bowl 2024, with the current favorite FIVE total touchdowns in the match at +300.

While Super Bowl LVII in 2023 saw a total of NINE touchdowns – four by the Eagles and five from the Chiefs. If you think history can repeat itself – you can bet on this total again (9) at +1400 with BetOnline

BetOnline +0.5 Bigger Than BetMGM On SIX Total Super Bowl Touchdowns

However, with the Chiefs averaging 2.4 touchdowns a game this season and the 49er’s averaging 3.7 – this combines to a total team touchdown average of 6.1.

You can bet on a total of SIX Super Bowl touchdowns at +375 with BetOnline, which is 0.5 bigger than regulated US sportsbook BetMGM, who are offering +325 on this same outcome.

Bet In ANY US State With Top US Sportsbook BetOnline

You can also use BetOnline to bet in ANY US State, as they are based offshore and don’t have to adhere to any set state gambling restrictions. Here’s how to join and also claim up to $1000 in free NFL bets with their 50% opening deposit offer.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000 (50% first deposit bonus)
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Super Bowl Total Touchdown bets
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Super Bowl Total Touchdowns Odds with BetOnline

  • 5 Touchdowns + 300
  • 4 Touchdowns +375
  • 6 Touchdowns +375
  • 7 Touchdowns  +500
  • 3 Touchdowns  +600
  • 8 Touchdowns  +850
  • 2 Touchdowns +1400
  • 9 Touchdowns  +1400
  • 10+ Touchdowns +2000
  • 1 Touchdown +3300
  • 0 Touchdowns + 10000
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl 54 pic
NFL

LATEST BetOnline Top Price For Super Bowl Total Touchdown Odds 2024

Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz von miller mvp super bowljpg
NFL
Who Was The Last Defensive Player To Win Super Bowl MVP?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024

The Super Bowl MVP Award is typically reserved for the difference makers. The guys who take home the hardware are usually the ones either throwing or scoring the touchdowns, as…

USATSI 22395487 168397130 lowres
NFL
Super Bowl Broadcast Odds: Record-Breaking 115 Million Viewers Expected
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2024

For a multitude of reasons, this year’s Super Bowl is forecasted to be the most-watched renewal of the NFL’s championship game of all-time – and sportsbooks are offering odds on…

rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud1
NFL
NFL: Patrick Mahomes Earned $43.5 Million More Than Brock Purdy In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz chiefs ravens football 6 1706564020
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Is 10-3 When Listed As An Underdog In His NFL Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII: Are Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Now BFF?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024
Ben Johnson Lions pick
NFL
Is Lions’ OC Ben Johnson Washington’s #1 candidate to be their next head coach?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top