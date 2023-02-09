NFL

BetOnline Super Bowl Odds Latest Update

David Evans
Super Bowl LVII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, is fast approaching. And with it, comes the frenzy of betting activity from sports fans all over the world. BetOnline’s Dave Mason has been giving the lowdown on how the money is being bet at the top US sportsbooks.

BetOnline Still Hoping for a Chiefs Win But Money Leveling Out

BetOnline’s Dave Mason has now shared an update on the betting trends for the eagerly anticipated Super Bowl on Sunday. According to Mason, the money has evened out somewhat between the two teams, with 62% of the money wagered on the spread now on the Eagles -1.5. This is a significant shift to the Chiefs from the previous update, where 69% of the money was on the Eagles -1.5.

However, the Eagles are still the favorites among bettors, with 52% of the money wagered on the moneyline coming for the Eagles. The over has also shifted, with 55% of the money bet on the total being on over 51. The current total of 51 marks a significant increase from the opening line of 49.5.

It’s worth noting that BetOnline took a $100,000 wager on over 49.5, showing just how high the stakes are for this game.

With the betting activity heating up, sports fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a highly competitive game. As we approach game day, it will be interesting to see how the odds continue to change and evolve. BetOnline’s Dave Mason has provided a valuable update on the current betting trends, but as always, anything can happen in the world of sports betting.

BetOnline may well be cheering on Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, but it looks as though Joe Public will be cheering on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Keep checking back for further updates from BetOnline and other sportsbooks on the odds and trends leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
