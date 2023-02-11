NFL

BetOnline Offers $1,000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
BetOnline Offers 1000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
Claim Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday afternoon and BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs matchup.

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

At BetOnline, new members can sign up to receive up to $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl.

After signing up, members will also be eligible for a $50 free mobile bet, a free $25 player props bet, and a free $25 live bet on the Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline:

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Join BetOnline Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline

At BetOnline, new users can sign up for an account and bet on the Super Bowl in an instant.

Once logged into your sportsbook account, you can place a wager on the Super Bowl with just a few clicks.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

BetOnline has everything that NFL fans are looking for in an online sportsbook.

Not only does BetOnline offer more props for the Super Bowl than any other sportsbook but it also has excellent odds, must-have features, and betting contests with huge cash prizes.

Available in every US state, bettors can access BetOnline using any computer, tablet, or mobile device, meaning you never have to miss out on the action.

With up to $1,000 in free bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, NFL fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for a BetOnline account.

Known for fast payouts and friendly customer service, there are a number of different reasons why US residents trust BetOnline when it comes to betting on the NFL.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetOnline:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer
View all
