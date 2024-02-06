NFL

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bet Offer: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Chiefs vs 49ers

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
5 min read
The BetOnline Super Bowl free bet offer, ahead of the big Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers clash at the Allegiant Stadium, will see new players get up to a $1000 betting offer – which can then be used to bet on Super Bowl 58.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Super Bowl wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bet

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bet: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Super Bowl free bet offer is one of the largest from the best US offshore sportsbooks – giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
  • Minimum free bet $27.50

Don’t Worry If You Can’t Deposit The Full $2000

Yes, this BetOnline offer can get you a maximum $1000 Super Bowl free bet, but the 50% deposit offer is still open to smaller first outlays.

Even a $100 opening deposit will get you a $50 NFL free bet for Super Bowl 58.

Why Join BetOnline For Super Bowl Betting 2024?

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri

BetOnline is a well-established and fully regulated offshore US sportsbooks and there are many reasons for picking them to bet on the Super Bowl.

$1000 Super Bowl Free Bet:

BetOnline has a 50% deposit welcome bonus of up to $1000 – meaning if you deposit up to $2000 they will match it 50%.

Plus, with the minimum deposit to qualify for this offer just $55 ($27.50 free bet), then anyone can get involved.

Super Bowl Prop Betting With BetOnline:

Many regular US sportsbooks DON’T offer Super Bowl Prop Bets – the great news is, BetOnline DO.

Meaning you can explore their wide range of Prop Bets on the Super Bowl that vary from the popular Coin Toss bet, to How Long The National Anthem Will Be‘.

Plus, there are even bets like what color liquid will be poured on the winning coach and the total official viewers – with over or under 116.5 million the spread.

So, there are many ways to bet on the Super Bowl away from the actual match and with their massive selection of Prop Bets, then finding something to wager on ahead of NFL’s biggest game can be a lot of fun at BetOnline.

Bet In ANY US State:

There are still many regions and states of the US that have gambling restrictions in place – making it hard to bet on the Super Bowl.

However, with BetOnline based offshore they don’t have to adhere to any state gambling laws – meaning you can bet ANYWHERE in the US.

NO KYC ‘Know Your Customer’ Checks or ID Details Needed

Having to jump through hoops and supply personal documents can be an annoying part of joining a sportsbook.

But this doesn’t apply when joining BetOnline as there are NO KYC checks to perform on sign-up, making the signing-up process a lot easier. This includes not having to give any passport details.

Existing Customer Offers:

Once you’ve used the welcome 50% deposit bonus, there are more promos to look out for.

These include a 25% sports reload bonus, refer a friend cash of up to $200 and ‘Road to the Super Bowl’ contest.

No Maximum Payout, Betting Bans and Fast Payouts

At BetOnline customers will also have the added security of knowing if they land a big winner their returns won’t be limited to a maximum payout. Plus, any payouts are also super-fast at BetOnline, so getting your hands on your cash is easy.

They also pride themselves on not banning their players if they have a good run of wins, unlike many regular US sportsbooks.

Many Currencies and Deposit Methods Supported:

BetOnline also has all your banking needs covered with all the popular payment methods supported.

As well as the traditional card deposit options, BetOnline also supports Bitcoin and cryptocurrency betting – all 100% secure and reliable, with fast payouts too.

18+ Age Limit, Unlike The 21 Years The Traditional US Sportsbooks Have

Unlike the traditional US sportsbooks, you can join up with BetOnline at 18 years-old and not 21.

Trusted Brand With Over 20 Years Experience

Despite being based offshore, BetOnline have actually been around a lot longer than most US traditional sportsbooks. Meaning you can trust them more, with over 20 years experience.

This is backed-up with the BetOnline brand and logo often seen supporting many top US sporting events.

Safe and Secure With First-Rate Customer Service Team:

The BetOnline offshore US sportsbooks is also 100% safe, secure and fully regulated. Therefore, you can bet on the Super Bowl knowing that all funds are protected and safe.

Plus, should you have any questions or queries the BetOnline customer service teams are on-hand via a help center or Live Chat.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload bonus
  • Trusted and established brand of over 20 years
  • Wide range of NFL markets for various games
  • Fast payouts
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+ (is 21 with traditional US sportsbooks)
  • No ID, Credit or ‘Know Your Customer’
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with cryptocurrencies
  • Simple to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Arrow to top