BetOnline $1000 Super Bowl 2023 Free Bets and Betting Offers

Andy Newton
4 min read
Claim the BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offer

It’s Super Bowl 2023 this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona and by signing up with BetOnline, you can claim up to $1000 in Super Bowl free bets.

How to Claim the BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offer

Claiming the BetOnline Super Bowl 2023 free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in Super Bowl Free Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

BetOnline Super Bowl 2023 Betting Offers: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Super Bowl free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Sunday’s monster game between the Eagles and Chiefs.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Super Bowl free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Super Bowl free bet.

More Super Bowl 2023 Markets Than Any Other Other US Sports Betting Site

It’s expected there will be more Americans betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before, and the good news is NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing bets at BetOnline, which offers THOUSANDS of Super Bowl betting markets, which is way more than any other nfl sportsbook.

To give you a taster, you can see a selection of just some of the many Super Bowl odds below.

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

The Super Bowl Moneyline odds market is one of the most popular – basically picking which team will win Super Bowl 2023 and, therefore, a very easy way to use your NFL free bets. With no complicated spreads for NFL fans that are looking for a simple way to place a bet on Super Bowl 2023, then look no further than the Eagles vs Chiefs Moneyline market.

Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia Eagles -135 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +115 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

Another way to have a bet on Super Bowl 2023 is to delve into the point spreads markets. This bet will give a team a point lead or deduction, which can mean better odds than the Moneyline market. There are also many different point spreads to pick from, so just head over to BetOnline, who offer the best Super Bowl point spread in the US.

Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia Eagles -2 -110 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +2 -110 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, and this year is looking no different with Eagles main man Jalen Hurts the favorite at the 2023 event as +115. However, the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is sure to also have something to say about that and is next best in the betting +135.

Bet Odds Play
Jalen Hurts +115 BetOnline logo
Patrick Mahomes +135 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

You can even bet on the Super Bowl coin toss too if you want at BetOnline – so this tells you the depth of Super Bowl 2023 markets they have. In 56 Super Bowls, we’ve seen tails 29 times compared to 27 on heads – so it’s a fairly even split. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers the best value on this market from the US sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play
Heads -101 BetOnline logo
Tails -101 BetOnline logo

 

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

 

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Andy Newton

